NewsgalleryKirklees Summer Playcamp ShareByGavin Castle09:39, 18 APR 2018Children enjoy the last night campfire at Kirklees Summer Playcamp.1 of 6Can you see us? Playing the camo game in the woods at Kirklees Summer Playcamp.2 of 6Leaders and children engage in a tug-of-war at Kirklees Summer Playcamp. This one was a dead heat.3 of 6Playing Star Wars - a mega water fight! - at Kirklees Summer Playcamp.4 of 6Volunteer staff and Duke of edinburgh volunteers dress up for the pirate walk at Kirklees Summer Playcamp.5 of 6Children compete in the Rainbow Run game at Kirklees Summer Playcamp.6 of 6