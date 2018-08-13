Load mobile navigation
Kirklees Summer Show 2018

  1. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. Judge, Frank Hartnell and steward Leonard Bailey amongst the Gladioli on display at the show.1 of 22
  2. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. The annual show set out in the marquee in Greenhead Park.2 of 22
  3. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. The annual show set out in the marquee in Greenhead Park.3 of 22
  4. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. An expert casts his eye over a pair of leeks in the allotment section.4 of 22
  5. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. The annual show set out in the marquee in Greenhead Park.5 of 22
  6. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. Judging some of the scones in the baking category.6 of 22
  7. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. Judging some of the scones in the baking category.7 of 22
  8. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. A judge tastes one of the home made wine entries.8 of 22
  9. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. Home made wine entries under scrutiny.9 of 22
  10. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. A judge tastes one of the home made wine entries.10 of 22
  11. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. Judging some of the scones in the baking category.11 of 22
  12. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. Home made wine entries under scrutiny.12 of 22
  13. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. Close inspection of one of the entries during judging.13 of 22
  14. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. One of the entries impressed during judging.14 of 22
  15. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. Close inspection of one of the entries during judging.15 of 22
  16. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. Knowing his onions. A vegetable judge inspects some of the entries.16 of 22
  17. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. Close inspection of one of the entries during judging.17 of 22
  18. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. Knowing his onions. A vegetable judge inspects some of the entries.18 of 22
  19. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. Knowing his onions. A vegetable judge inspects some of the entries.19 of 22
  20. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. A show steward checks the giant cabbages ready for judging.20 of 22
  21. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. Judge, Frank Hartnell amongst the Gladioli on display at the show.21 of 22
  22. Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park. Leonard Bailey wamongst the Gladioli on display at the show.22 of 22
