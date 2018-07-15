Load mobile navigation
Little Mix fans ahead of John Smith's Stadium

The pop band played the stadium as part of their summer tour in July 2018

  1. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Gemma Blackurn was the adult in charge of Little Mix concert goers. daughter, Kaitlan Blackburn, with friends Darcie Warren-Gott (centre) and Kadie Warren-Gott.1 of 18
  2. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Minnie Ainley of Grange Moor with her children Isaac and Charly (right) who were amongst the first fans to arrive at the stadium.2 of 18
  3. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Fans arrive for the concert.3 of 18
  4. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Armed police patrol Stadium Way.4 of 18
  5. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Fans make their way to the stadium in brilliant sunshine.5 of 18
  6. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Fans make their way to the stadium in brilliant sunshine.6 of 18
  7. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Two older Little Mix fans wait their turn to get in to the stadium.7 of 18
  8. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Fans queue at the turnstile of the Panasonic stand as the queue begins to move.8 of 18
  9. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. One Little Mix fan with her concert merchandise.9 of 18
  10. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Queue in to the John Smith's Stand.10 of 18
  11. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Left to rightSue Pollard, Morgan Morell Scarlet Wheatley and Steph Hill with their concert tickets.11 of 18
  12. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.Little Mix fans arrive at the stadium.12 of 18
  13. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.Little Mix fans arrive at the stadium.13 of 18
  14. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Armed Police patrol the venue.14 of 18
  15. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Fans arrive for the concert.15 of 18
  16. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Fans arrive for the concert.16 of 18
  17. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Fans queue for the concert.17 of 18
  18. Little Mix concert at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Fans arrive for the concert.18 of 18
