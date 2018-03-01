Load mobile navigation
M62 gridlocked in snow

  1. M62 Westbound traffic at a standstill at Outlane a the Eastbound carriageway deserted.1 of 12
  2. M62 Westbound traffic at a standstill at Outlane the Eastbound carriageway deserted.2 of 12
  3. M62 Westbound traffic at a standstill at Outlane the Eastbound carriageway had very little traffic.3 of 12
  4. M62 Westbound traffic at a standstill at Outlane the Eastbound carriageway had very little traffic.4 of 12
  5. M62 Westbound traffic at a standstill at Outlane the Eastbound carriageway deserted.5 of 12
  6. M62 Westbound traffic at a standstill at Outlane the Eastbound carriageway had very little traffic.6 of 12
  7. A runner crosses the M62 New Hey Road bridge at Outlane.7 of 12
  8. M62 Westbound traffic at a standstill at Outlane the Eastbound carriageway deserted.8 of 12
  9. M62 Westbound traffic at a standstill at Outlane the Eastbound carriageway deserted.9 of 12
  10. M62 Westbound traffic at a standstill at Outlane the Eastbound carriageway deserted.10 of 12
  11. M62 Westbound traffic at a standstill at Outlane the Eastbound carriageway deserted.11 of 12
  12. M62 Westbound traffic at a standstill at Outlane a mum and toddler watch the M62 traffic from the bridge at Outlane.12 of 12
West Yorkshire NewsWhat Highways England have said about the full closure on the M62 tonight
This is why people are trapped on the M62 both ways around J24-J21
HuddersfieldLive: M62 CLOSED in both directions due to snow, strong winds and accidents
More misery for M62 commuters as a second serious incident closes the motorway - meaning it's now shut in both directions between J21 and J22.
UK & World NewsWhen driving in snow is illegal and will invalidate your car insurance
If you do these things your insurance may refuse to pay out and you could end up with penalty points on your licence
SnowKirklees schools closed for Friday 2 March
More than 30 schools have already confirmed they will be closed for a second day due to severe snow and ice
HuddersfieldRECAP: M62 closed eastbound and severe delays across Huddersfield as the Beast from the East rages
Huddersfield is expecting more snow, blizzards, ice and bad driving conditions as the Beast and Storm Emma rears its ugly head again
Kirklees CouncilTrapped on M62, binmen gritting roads and -11°C chill - the day Huddersfield battled the worst weather in decades
It was a fun day off for some - and a complete nightmare for others 010318grit JS*145043365\n
SnowKirklees schools closed for Friday 2 March
More than 30 schools have already confirmed they will be closed for a second day due to severe snow and ice
Top Stories
Scapegoat HillHow one of the most remote schools in Kirklees defied the snow while 165 remained shut
Teachers and staff walk for miles to make sure schools can open
WeatherHuddersfield weather hour by hour for Thursday night and Friday
More snow, ice and related delays forecast for Huddersfield
West Yorkshire NewsBlackouts and as telegraph pole charged with 11,000 volts catches fire
Fire crews battled the Brighouse blaze for two hours in freezing temperatures
HuddersfieldRECAP: Severe delays and schools closed across Huddersfield as the Beast from the East rages
Huddersfield is expecting more snow, blizzards, ice and bad driving conditions as the Beast and Storm Emma rears its ugly head again
NewsSnowbound Shelley College students forced to spend another night away from home due to Storm Emma
Stranded pupils were on a field trip when they became stuck in heavy snow
M62Highways England 4x4 bursts into flames on M62 during road block
Motorway shut as snow plough struggles to get through
Robbie WilliamsSnowflakes dubbed angels' tears at moving funeral for four-year-old Oakley Brocklehurst
Family and friends remember 'beautiful, energetic and wise soul' they called Bear 080218oakley\n010318Coakley
Andrew CooperEven Nando's closes as Huddersfield becomes eerie snow covered ghost town
No chicken tonight as concerns for staff safety force restaurant to close
Kirklees CouncilBinmen drafted in to help Kirklees Council gritting team
Bins can't be emptied so crews help keep Kirklees moving instead 010318grit JS*145043365
SchoolsKirklees and Calderdale schools closed on Thursday 1 March due to severe snow
Almost 100 schools and colleges have closed due to the snow and staff and pupils unable to safely get to school
HuddersfieldTeenager in hospital after stabbing at a Huddersfield hotel
Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident in Edgerton
Kirklees CouncilHere's how much grit Kirklees Council has left for the rest of winter
Council gritters have used a fair amount of their salt supply fighting the Beast From The East
