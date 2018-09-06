Messages of hope attached to North Bridge in Halifax

NewsgalleryMessages of hope attached to North Bridge in HalifaxShare ByGavin Castle09:30, 6 SEP 2018North Bridge at Halifax1 of 8Messages of hope attached to North Bridge in Halifax by group Bridge The Gap2 of 8Messages of hope attached to North Bridge in Halifax by group Bridge The Gap3 of 8Messages of hope attached to North Bridge in Halifax by group Bridge The Gap4 of 8Messages of hope attached to North Bridge in Halifax by group Bridge The Gap5 of 8Messages of hope attached to North Bridge in Halifax by group Bridge The Gap6 of 8Messages of hope attached to North Bridge in Halifax by group Bridge The Gap7 of 8Messages of hope attached to North Bridge in Halifax by group Bridge The Gap8 of 8