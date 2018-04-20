Mini bar in a horsebox

NewsgalleryMini bar in a horsebox ShareByGavin Castle08:57, 20 APR 2018Updated08:58, 20 APR 2018A vintage horse trailer converted by AP Horseboxes to create a drinks bar decked out with bunting1 of 8Richard Sykes(right) and Matthew Jeffries with one of the converted horseboxes2 of 8One of the converted horseboxes all ready for the next event3 of 8Work under way on the worktop fitted in one of the converted horseboxes4 of 8Rustic wood fittings in one of the horseboxes being converted by AP Horseboxes5 of 8Rustic wood fittings in one of the horseboxes being converted by AP Horseboxes6 of 8The vintage trailer on site at an event7 of 8One of the horseboxes in the workshop with a window converted into a serving hatch8 of 8