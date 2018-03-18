Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Nostalgia: Huddersfield in 1976

  • Share
  1. Park Mill Colliery feature March 19761 of 16
  2. Park Mill Colliery feature March 19762 of 16
  3. Park Mill Colliery feature March 19763 of 16
  4. Park Mill Colliery feature March 19764 of 16
  5. New extensions to Meltham Junior School March 19765 of 16
  6. New extensions Meltham Junior School March 19766 of 16
  7. Opening of Brighouse Old Folk Centre, March 19767 of 16
  8. Opening of Brighouse Old Folk Centre, March 19768 of 16
  9. Birchencliffe Tufty Club which taught children about road safety9 of 16
  10. Colne Valley Male Voice Choir in 197610 of 16
  11. Deighton CYC Netball team, March 197611 of 16
  12. Holmfirth artist Ashley Jackson in March 197612 of 16
  13. Opening of new Lindley School, March 197613 of 16
  14. The derelict state of Huddersfield Narrow Canal at Slaithwaite in March 1976, Following a massive renovation project it reopened to boats in 200114 of 16
  15. St James Playgroup make pancakes in March 197615 of 16
  16. Huddersfield based motorcycle racer Mick Grant at the Kawasaki Centre, March 197616 of 16
FordFartown street sealed off by police after shots fired at a car
Attack is at least fourth shooting in Huddersfield in two months
SnowRECAP: Mini Beast from the East causes havoc across Huddersfield as snow storms drop 10cm on the town - UPDATES FROM DAY TWO
Blizzards and high winds cause chaos on roads and M62
Paul StevensMini Beast from the East is nearly over but don't expect mild weather yet
It won't feel like spring for a while says Examiner weatherman
SnowCar...nage as snow and ice brings chaos to Huddersfield's roads
Amazing video of cars crashing in Deighton
Facebook4x4 drivers answer the call to help stranded nurses get to HRI
Volunteers spring into action to get NHS staff to work
University of HuddersfieldThe reasons why so many women are harming themselves in prison
Worryingly highVicti number of suicides in female jails
West Yorkshire NewsNostalgia: Huddersfield in 1976
West Yorkshire NewsWhat do these rare road signs tell you to do - or not to do?
You won't see these traffic signs very often but it's the law to know what they mean
Facebook4x4 drivers answer the call to help stranded nurses get to HRI
Volunteers spring into action to get NHS staff to work
Paul StevensMini Beast from the East is nearly over but don't expect mild weather yet
It won't feel like spring for a while says Examiner weatherman
FordFartown street sealed off by police after shots fired at a car
Attack is at least fourth shooting in Huddersfield in two months
SnowRECAP: Mini Beast from the East causes havoc across Huddersfield as snow storms drop 10cm on the town - UPDATES FROM DAY TWO
Blizzards and high winds cause chaos on roads and M62
Paul StevensMini Beast from the East is nearly over but don't expect mild weather yet
It won't feel like spring for a while says Examiner weatherman
SnowCar...nage as snow and ice brings chaos to Huddersfield's roads
Amazing video of cars crashing in Deighton
Facebook4x4 drivers answer the call to help stranded nurses get to HRI
Volunteers spring into action to get NHS staff to work
University of HuddersfieldThe reasons why so many women are harming themselves in prison
Worryingly highVicti number of suicides in female jails
Chelsea FCChelsea FC's FA Cup win over Leicester City to see Huddersfield Town fixture change
Antonio Conte's side will now face Southampton on the weekend of April 21 and not David Wagner's side in the Premier League
Huddersfield Town FCLOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace fan gallery?
Have a look to see if you were snapped during the Terriers' Premier League defeat at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon
Huddersfield Town FCLOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace fan gallery?
Have a look to see if you were snapped during the Terriers' Premier League defeat at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon
West Yorkshire NewsNostalgia: Huddersfield in 1976
Top Stories
FordFartown street sealed off by police after shots fired at a car
Attack is at least third shooting in Huddersfield in two months
SnowRECAP: Mini Beast from the East causes havoc across Huddersfield as snow storms drop 10cm on the town - UPDATES FROM DAY TWO
Blizzards and high winds cause chaos on roads and M62
University of HuddersfieldThe reasons why so many women are harming themselves in prison
Worryingly highVicti number of suicides in female jails
West Yorkshire NewsWhat do these rare road signs tell you to do - or not to do?
You won't see these traffic signs very often but it's the law to know what they mean
Facebook4x4 drivers answer the call to help stranded nurses get to HRI
Volunteers spring into action to get NHS staff to work
Chelsea FCChelsea FC's FA Cup win over Leicester City to see Huddersfield Town fixture change
Antonio Conte's side will now face Southampton on the weekend of April 21 and not David Wagner's side in the Premier League
Kirklees CouncilWatch from behind the wheel as the Kirklees Council snow plough lorry tackles deep drifts
Winter roads team has been out in force
Paul StevensBeast from the East is nearly over but don't expect mild weather yet
It won't feel like spring for a while says Examiner weatherman
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryHow one man defied doctors to beat his 'terminal' lung cancer
Mac Gibson from Huddersfield tried alternative treatments and is still here 10 years later
West Yorkshire PolicePolice watchdog rules officers were wrong to handcuff Huddersfield man with Asperger's
James Henderson's complaint upheld by police watchdog
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town linked with summer swoop for another Norwich City star
Latest media reports suggest David Wagner is monitoring the progress of 21-year-old playmaker James Maddison
Heckmondwike Grammar SchoolEnd of an era as iconic Whitcliffe Mount School is bulldozed
Bulldozers are now starting to demolish the old Spen Valley school apart
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay