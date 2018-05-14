Load mobile navigation
Photos capturing events in Huddersfield at the weekend

10 photos capturing events in Huddersfield at the weekend - May 12/13

  1. Golcar Lily Day in Golcar, Golcar Band entertain the crowds.1 of 10
  2. Huddersfield Comic Con at Kirklees College.2 of 10
  3. Holmfirth Festival of Folk.3 of 10
  4. Holmfirth Festival of Folk.4 of 10
  5. Start of Colne Valley Scouts Mountain Bike Challenge.5 of 10
  6. Hundreds take part in the Colne Valley Scouts Mountain Bike Challenge.Cyclist at the start on Dodlee Lane, Longwood.6 of 10
  7. Pedal4Pounds cyclistswho had ridden through France and Belgium to pay homage to Huddersfield Town players killed during World War One arrive back at Canalside in Huddersfield. The riders were split into teams and this is team red with Derek Highe, 60, of Mirfield (extreme left)7 of 10
  8. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.8 of 10
  9. Amazing sunset over Deer Hill Reservoir in Meltham. Photo by Jane Brook @jayceb199 of 10
  10. Tunnel End Reservoir in Marsden10 of 10
