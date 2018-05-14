NewsgalleryPhotos capturing events in Huddersfield at the weekend10 photos capturing events in Huddersfield at the weekend - May 12/13 ShareByJoanne Douglas15:34, 14 MAY 2018Golcar Lily Day in Golcar, Golcar Band entertain the crowds.1 of 10Huddersfield Comic Con at Kirklees College.2 of 10Holmfirth Festival of Folk.3 of 10Holmfirth Festival of Folk.4 of 10Start of Colne Valley Scouts Mountain Bike Challenge.5 of 10Hundreds take part in the Colne Valley Scouts Mountain Bike Challenge.Cyclist at the start on Dodlee Lane, Longwood.6 of 10Pedal4Pounds cyclistswho had ridden through France and Belgium to pay homage to Huddersfield Town players killed during World War One arrive back at Canalside in Huddersfield. The riders were split into teams and this is team red with Derek Highe, 60, of Mirfield (extreme left)7 of 10Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.8 of 10Amazing sunset over Deer Hill Reservoir in Meltham. Photo by Jane Brook @jayceb199 of 10Tunnel End Reservoir in Marsden10 of 10