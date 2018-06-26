These photos from the 80s show Deighton High School pupils as reunion will be held on July 7

Former Deighton High School pupils have organised a reunion ... and anyone from any year is welcome to attend.

Here are some photos of pupils and staff in the 1980s to get you in the mood for the event which will be at Northfield Hall on 40 Norfolk Avenue, Sheepridge, on Saturday, July 7 from 7pm to midnight.

The night will feature live music from Huddersfield band Love Generation plus music from the 60s, 70s and 80s and some former teachers have promised to be there.

There will be food and drink on sale and all the money raised will go to the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice which is near to the hall.

Entry is strictly by tickets only.

They cost £5 and are available from the Head of Steam pub next to Huddersfield Railway Station, Chic hair studio on Blacker Road in Birkby, Dominio hair salon on St John’s Road in Birkby, online at Eventbrite or by calling 07853 054898.