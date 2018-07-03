Family friend was able to help arrange Malala Yousafzai's first ever visit to a British primary school

Nobel Peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai visited a Dewsbury school in her first ever visit to a British primary.

She unveiled a wall decoration featuring an inspirational quote before holding a question and answer session with pupils at Carlton Junior and Infant School.

And the inspirational visit came about by chance. The school’s school headteacher, Rizwana Ahmed Mahmood, noticed a pupil had Malala’s autograph and discovered she was a family friend and it led to the visit by Malala, who was shot and left for dead by the Taliban and has since formed a foundation to improve girls access to education.

Rizwan described the visit as “an inspiration and a sign of what is possible for our children” adding: “They can learn from her experience and be inspired to achieve.”

Malala shared her difficult journey, talked about the importance of education and high aspirations,