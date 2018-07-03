Load mobile navigation

IN PICTURES: Chance discovery led to Malala Yousafzai visiting this Dewsbury school

Family friend was able to help arrange Malala Yousafzai's first ever visit to a British primary school

News

Nobel Peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai visited a Dewsbury school in her first ever visit to a British primary.

She unveiled a wall decoration featuring an inspirational quote before holding a question and answer session with pupils at Carlton Junior and Infant School.

And the inspirational visit came about by chance. The school’s school headteacher, Rizwana Ahmed Mahmood, noticed a pupil had Malala’s autograph and discovered she was a family friend and it led to the visit by Malala, who was shot and left for dead by the Taliban and has since formed a foundation to improve girls access to education.

Rizwan described the visit as “an inspiration and a sign of what is possible for our children” adding: “They can learn from her experience and be inspired to achieve.”

Malala shared her difficult journey, talked about the importance of education and high aspirations,

  1. Malala Yousafzai visits Carlton Junior and Infants School. Malala with Headteacher Rizwana Mahmood unveiling her mural.

    1 of 15

  2. Malala Yousafzai visits Carlton Junior and Infants School. Malala signs her mural.

    2 of 15

  3. Malala Yousafzai visits Carlton Junior and Infants School.

    3 of 15

  4. Malala Yousafzai visits Carlton Junior and Infants School. L>R Headteacher Rizwana Mahmood, Ahmed Shah, 7, who wrote to Malala, Malala and Hannah Shah, 8.

    4 of 15

  5. Malala Yousafzai visits Carlton Junior and Infants School.

    5 of 15

  6. Malala Yousafzai visits Carlton Junior and Infants School. Pupils asking Malala questions.

    6 of 15

  7. Malala Yousafzai visits Carlton Junior and Infants School.

    7 of 15

  8. Malala Yousafzai visits Carlton Junior and Infants School. Malala with Headteacher Rizwana Mahmood unveiling her mural.

    8 of 15

  9. Malala Yousafzai visits Carlton Junior and Infants School. Malala with Headteacher Rizwana Mahmood unveiling her mural.

    9 of 15

  10. Malala Yousafzai visits Carlton Junior and Infants School. Pupils asking Malala questions.

    10 of 15

  11. Malala Yousafzai visits Carlton Junior and Infants School.

    11 of 15

  12. Malala Yousafzai visits Carlton Junior and Infants School.

    12 of 15

  13. Malala Yousafzai visits Carlton Junior and Infants School.

    13 of 15

  14. Malala Yousafzai visits Carlton Junior and Infants School. Malala signs her mural.

    14 of 15

  15. Malala Yousafzai visits Carlton Junior and Infants School. Malala with Headteacher Rizwana Mahmood unveiling her mural.

    15 of 15
More On
Comments
M62Two lanes closed at rush hour on M62 after crash involving lorry and carLanes one and two closed with police on the scene
Kirklees CouncilStrike action means no bins will be emptied this week across HuddersfieldCouncil turns up the heat in bin dispute after U-turn on collections
Kirklees CouncilBin workers reject Kirklees Council peace deal with week-long strike set to continueHuddersfield residents face having their bins unemptied
West Yorkshire NewsCCTV images released after knifepoint robbery in MirfieldThe 16-year-old victim was punched in the face and had his moped stolen
HonleyGavin was devastated by bike theft - then his friends and neighbours did something amazingGavin Hornsey riding his bike is a regular sight around Holmfirth and Honley
NewsMum of boys killed in Fartown house fire says she was 'fobbed off' over smoke alarmsJuly told that deaths of young brothers was an 'eminently avoidable' tragedy
Kirklees CouncilStrike action means no bins will be emptied this week across HuddersfieldCouncil turns up the heat in bin dispute after U-turn on collections
M62Two lanes closed at rush hour on M62 after crash involving lorry and carLanes one and two closed with police on the scene
Kirklees CouncilBin workers reject Kirklees Council peace deal with week-long strike set to continueHuddersfield residents face having their bins unemptied
Malala YousafzaiNobel Peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai's first ever visit to a British primary school - and it was in KirkleesPupils got the chance to question Malala, who was left for dead by the Taliban, at Carlton Junior and Infant School
M62Two lanes closed at rush hour on M62 after crash involving lorry and carLanes one and two closed with police on the scene
Kirklees CouncilStrike action means no bins will be emptied this week across HuddersfieldCouncil turns up the heat in bin dispute after U-turn on collections
Kirklees CouncilBin workers reject Kirklees Council peace deal with week-long strike set to continueHuddersfield residents face having their bins unemptied
West Yorkshire NewsCCTV images released after knifepoint robbery in MirfieldThe 16-year-old victim was punched in the face and had his moped stolen
HonleyGavin was devastated by bike theft - then his friends and neighbours did something amazingGavin Hornsey riding his bike is a regular sight around Holmfirth and Honley
NewsMum of boys killed in Fartown house fire says she was 'fobbed off' over smoke alarmsJuly told that deaths of young brothers was an 'eminently avoidable' tragedy
Andy BoothHuddersfield Town's summer signings show their Premier League intent says Andy BoothThe Terriers legend believes the quality brought in during the transfer window is a mark of how far the club have come
Kirklees CouncilStrike action means no bins will be emptied this week across HuddersfieldCouncil turns up the heat in bin dispute after U-turn on collections
M62Two lanes closed at rush hour on M62 after crash involving lorry and carLanes one and two closed with police on the scene
Football NewsSweden await England or Colombia in 2018 World Cup quarter-finalsThe Swedes beat Switzerland in the Round of 16
Top Stories
NewsMum of boys killed in Fartown house fire says she was 'fobbed off' over smoke alarmsJuly told that deaths of young brothers was an 'eminently avoidable' tragedy
Kirklees CouncilStrike action means no bins will be emptied this week across Huddersfield
Council turns up the heat in bin dispute after U-turn on collections
M62Two lanes closed after incident on M62 Eastbound at Brighouse - live updatesLanes one and two closed with police on the scene
Kirklees CouncilBin workers reject Kirklees Council peace deal with week-long strike set to continue
Huddersfield residents face having their bins unemptied
Malala YousafzaiNobel Peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai's first ever visit to a British primary school - and it was in Kirklees
Pupils got the chance to question Malala, who was left for dead by the Taliban, at Carlton Junior and Infant School
FartownMoney-launderers lose appeal over £42k Lloyds Bank scam
Three Dewsbury men who allowed dirty money through their accounts said sentences were too harsh
HonleyGavin was devastated by bike theft - then his friends and neighbours did something amazing
Gavin Hornsey riding his bike is a regular sight around Holmfirth and Honley
FartownLandlord 'ignored pleas' for fire alarms in Fartown home where blaze killed two boys - latest court updatesKamal Baines on trial for manslaughter over Alder Street fire tragedy
Andy BoothHuddersfield Town's summer signings show their Premier League intent says Andy Booth
The Terriers legend believes the quality brought in during the transfer window is a mark of how far the club have come
Yorkshire Ambulance ServiceWatch dramatic helicopter rescue at Hardcastle Crags after walker falls
HM Coastguard scrambled to perform tricky winch rescue
Kirklees CouncilBin workers strike could end as Kirklees and Unison discuss new proposal
Council met with Unison's joint secretaries yesterday but it was too late to call off today's strike action
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours LIVE: Regan Booty loan move, former Chelsea winger linked and Man City close in on Riyad MahrezWelcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers and their Premier League rivals