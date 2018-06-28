Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

In pictures: Firefighters tackle 300m grass fire in Golcar

  • Share
  1. Grass and shrub land fire between Golcar and Scapegoat Hill. Slaithwaite fire crew tackle the fire
    Grass and shrub land fire between Golcar and Scapegoat Hill. Slaithwaite fire crew tackle the fire.1 of 10
  2. Grass and shrub land fire between Golcar and Scapegoat Hill. Slaithwaite fire crew tackle the fire
    Grass and shrub land fire between Golcar and Scapegoat Hill. Slaithwaite fire crew tackle the fire.2 of 10
  3. Grass and shrub land fire between Golcar and Scapegoat Hill. Slaithwaite fire crew tackle the fire
    Grass and shrub land fire between Golcar and Scapegoat Hill. Slaithwaite fire crew tackle the fire3 of 10
  4. Firefighters tackle grass fire between Woodroyd, Golcar and Taylor Lane, Scapegoat Hill
    Firefighters tackle grass fire between Woodroyd, Golcar and Taylor Lane, Scapegoat Hill4 of 10
  5. Firefighters tackle grass fire between Woodroyd, Golcar and Taylor Lane, Scapegoat Hill
    Firefighters tackle grass fire between Woodroyd, Golcar and Taylor Lane, Scapegoat Hill5 of 10
  6. Firefighters tackle grass fire between Woodroyd, Golcar and Taylor Lane, Scapegoat Hill
    Firefighters tackle grass fire between Woodroyd, Golcar and Taylor Lane, Scapegoat Hill6 of 10
  7. Firefighters tackle grass fire between Woodroyd, Golcar and Taylor Lane, Scapegoat Hill
    Firefighters tackle grass fire between Woodroyd, Golcar and Taylor Lane, Scapegoat Hill7 of 10
  8. Smoke billows from grass fire in Golcar
    Smoke billows from grass fire in Golcar8 of 10
  9. Grass fire in Golcar
    Grass fire in Golcar9 of 10
  10. Fire in fields near Banks Avenue, Golcar
    Fire in fields near Banks Avenue, Golcar10 of 10
More On
GolcarFirefighters tackle THREE wildfires in Huddersfield as heatwave takes its toll - as it happenedGrass and shrubbery fires in Golcar, Kilner Bank and off Dalton Bank Road tackled by Huddersfield crews         
West Yorkshire NewsLive: M62 lorry crash closes two lanes at J28 eastbound causing severe delaysA lorry has crashed and traffic is queueing to J26 Chain Bar  
Kirklees CouncilBin strike to go ahead next week as Kirklees publishes replacement collection planIt's unclear whether Unison members will definitely go on strike
Greenhead ParkMilitary-style bootcamps accused of 'running and shouting' through Greenhead Park's poolKirklees Council taking action after complaints about bootcamp activities
West Yorkshire PoliceHundreds of cannabis plants seized from farm in MoldgreenWest Yorkshire Police have shared pictures of the operation after swooping on the property
GolcarHuge wildfire rages in Golcar as others break out in Kilner Bank and Dalton Bank RoadThe Golcar fire near Bunny Wood was 300mx300m
GolcarIn pictures: Firefighters tackle 300m grass fire in Golcar
HuddersfieldHuddersfield charities say they fear for their survival amid cuts and costs headacheSurvey by the Co-op reveals many are worried for the future
Bradford Crown CourtBurglar returned to victim's home to cover up evidenceThe initial break-in had taken place at about 4am before the crooks came back
DewsburyHow man used a pair of trousers to steal whiskey and brandy from a supermarketHis trick using the changing rooms at Asda backfired massively and he was sent to custody
GolcarFirefighters tackle THREE wildfires in Huddersfield as heatwave takes its toll - as it happenedGrass and shrubbery fires in Golcar, Kilner Bank and off Dalton Bank Road tackled by Huddersfield crews         
West Yorkshire NewsLive: M62 lorry crash closes two lanes at J28 eastbound causing severe delaysA lorry has crashed and traffic is queueing to J26 Chain Bar  
Kirklees CouncilBin strike to go ahead next week as Kirklees publishes replacement collection planIt's unclear whether Unison members will definitely go on strike
Greenhead ParkMilitary-style bootcamps accused of 'running and shouting' through Greenhead Park's poolKirklees Council taking action after complaints about bootcamp activities
West Yorkshire PoliceHundreds of cannabis plants seized from farm in MoldgreenWest Yorkshire Police have shared pictures of the operation after swooping on the property
GolcarHuge wildfire rages in Golcar as others break out in Kilner Bank and Dalton Bank RoadThe Golcar fire near Bunny Wood was 300mx300m
GolcarIn pictures: Firefighters tackle 300m grass fire in Golcar
HuddersfieldHuddersfield charities say they fear for their survival amid cuts and costs headacheSurvey by the Co-op reveals many are worried for the future
FootballEngland have better chance of World Cup glory should they finish second in Group GEngland face Belgium tonight with the victors heading into the knockout stages as group winners
Bradford Crown CourtBurglar returned to victim's home to cover up evidenceThe initial break-in had taken place at about 4am before the crooks came back
Top Stories
GolcarHuge wildfire rages in Golcar as others break out in Kilner Bank and Dalton Bank Road
The Golcar fire near Bunny Wood was 300mx300m
West Yorkshire NewsLive: M62 lorry crash closes two lanes at J28 eastbound causing severe delaysThree lanes are closed at Tingley           
Greenhead ParkMilitary-style bootcamps accused of 'running and shouting' through Greenhead Park's pool
Kirklees Council taking action after complaints about bootcamp activities
GolcarFirefighters tackle THREE wildfires in Huddersfield as heatwave takes its toll - as it happenedGrass and shrubbery fires in Golcar, Kilner Bank and off Dalton Bank Road tackled by Huddersfield crews         
Kirklees CouncilKirklees Council leader says rail chaos is part of north/south divide
West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) heard that widespread train timetable changes were "a disaster waiting to happen"
Armed ForcesSaddleworth Moor fire 'unlikely' to spread into West Yorkshire
The risk of a fire breaking out independently is very real though
Bradford Crown CourtBurglar returned to victim's home to cover up evidenceThe initial break-in had taken place at about 4am before the crooks came back
Armed ForcesSaddleworth Moor fire could burn for 'days if not weeks' as Army joins fight - RECAPFirefighters say the fire covers seven square miles and crews could remain on the moors for weeks
DewsburyHow man used a pair of trousers to steal whiskey and brandy from a supermarketHis trick using the changing rooms at Asda backfired massively and he was sent to custody
WeatherWeather forecast predicts WEEKS without rain in Huddersfield
The heatwave may bring negative side effects, but a drought won't be one of them.
West Yorkshire PoliceHundreds of cannabis plants seized from farm in Moldgreen
West Yorkshire Police have shared pictures of the operation after swooping on the property
Kirklees CouncilBin strike to go ahead next week as Kirklees publishes replacement collection plan
It's unclear whether Unison members will definitely go on strike