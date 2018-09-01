Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Police investigate after man dies in baseball attack in Batley

  • Share
  1. Scene on Hyrstlands Road, Batley, after a 31-year-old man died following an attack involving a baseball bat1 of 7
  2. Scene on Hyrstlands Road, Batley, after a 31-year-old man died following an attack involving a baseball bat2 of 7
  3. Scene on Hyrstlands Road, Batley, after a 31-year-old man died following an attack involving a baseball bat3 of 7
  4. Scene on Hyrstlands Road, Batley, after a 31-year-old man died following an attack involving a baseball bat4 of 7
  5. Scene on Hyrstlands Road, Batley, after a 31-year-old man died following an attack involving a baseball bat5 of 7
  6. Scene on Hyrstlands Road, Batley, after a 31-year-old man died following an attack involving a baseball bat6 of 7
  7. Scene on Hyrstlands Road, Batley, after a 31-year-old man died following an attack involving a baseball bat7 of 7
Huddersfield town centreMan injured after trying to stop fight in Huddersfield town centreOfficers have arrested one man in connection with the violence on Cross Church Street
BatleyMan, 31, battered to death in baseball attack in Batley - latest updatesPolice launch murder investigation and arrest man who later went to hospital with stab wounds following a fight on Town Street
Kirklees CouncilWhat to do if someone parks on your driveway or blocks itThe law on removing a car parked on your property is complicated
M62RECAP: Hour-long delays and stationary traffic following multi-vehicle accident on the M62 near HuddersfieldTraffic was stalled earlier as Huddersfield Town fans flocked to Liverpool for match day
BatleyElderly woman 'carrying dog' dies in tragic road collision outside Fox's Biscuit factoryThe 76-year-old was taken to hospital but passed away
Kirklees CouncilCouncillors took decision on Aflex factory plan 'as if their minds were already made up'Campaigners in Bradley go on the attack over proposed new Alfex Hose site
West Yorkshire NewsPolice investigate after man dies in baseball attack in Batley
BatleyElderly woman 'carrying dog' dies in tragic road collision outside Fox's Biscuit factoryThe 76-year-old was taken to hospital but passed away
John Smith's StadiumHuddersfield Town become second Premier League team to provide free sanitary products in women's toilets at the John Smith StadiumMove comes following lobbying from Town supporters' campaign
M62RECAP: Hour-long delays and stationary traffic following multi-vehicle accident on the M62 near HuddersfieldTraffic was stalled earlier as Huddersfield Town fans flocked to Liverpool for match day
Huddersfield town centreMan injured after trying to stop fight in Huddersfield town centreOfficers have arrested one man in connection with the violence on Cross Church Street
Kirklees CouncilWhat to do if someone parks on your driveway or blocks itThe law on removing a car parked on your property is complicated
BatleyMan, 31, battered to death in baseball attack in Batley - latest updatesPolice launch murder investigation and arrest man who later went to hospital with stab wounds following a fight on Town Street
M62RECAP: Hour-long delays and stationary traffic following multi-vehicle accident on the M62 near HuddersfieldTraffic was stalled earlier as Huddersfield Town fans flocked to Liverpool for match day
BatleyElderly woman 'carrying dog' dies in tragic road collision outside Fox's Biscuit factoryThe 76-year-old was taken to hospital but passed away
Kirklees CouncilCouncillors took decision on Aflex factory plan 'as if their minds were already made up'Campaigners in Bradley go on the attack over proposed new Alfex Hose site
FootballMATCH ACTION: Everton vs Huddersfield TownThe action shots from Huddersfield Town's trip to Goodison Park
West Yorkshire NewsPolice investigate after man dies in baseball attack in Batley
BatleyElderly woman 'carrying dog' dies in tragic road collision outside Fox's Biscuit factoryThe 76-year-old was taken to hospital but passed away
John Smith's StadiumHuddersfield Town become second Premier League team to provide free sanitary products in women's toilets at the John Smith StadiumMove comes following lobbying from Town supporters' campaign
Top Stories
BatleyElderly woman 'carrying dog' dies in tragic road collision outside Fox's Biscuit factory
The 76-year-old was taken to hospital but passed away
John Smith's StadiumHuddersfield Town become second Premier League team to provide free sanitary products in women's toilets at the John Smith Stadium
Move comes following lobbying from Town supporters' campaign
M62RECAP: Hour-long delays and stationary traffic following multi-vehicle accident on the M62 near HuddersfieldTraffic was stalled earlier as Huddersfield Town fans flocked to Liverpool for match day
Huddersfield town centreMan injured after trying to stop fight in Huddersfield town centre
Officers have arrested one man in connection with the violence on Cross Church Street
BatleyMan, 31, battered to death in baseball attack in Batley - latest updatesPolice launch murder investigation and arrest man who later went to hospital with stab wounds following a fight on Town Street
Kirklees CouncilCouncillors took decision on Aflex factory plan 'as if their minds were already made up'
Campaigners in Bradley go on the attack over proposed new Alfex Hose site
BatleyWater voles help campaigners overturn plans for new housing estate
Residents win victory over developers who wanted to build on 'oasis of wildlife'
Leeds Crown CourtAlcoholic drank while on anti-depressants and stabbed his brother
Daniel O'Neil has been locked up but his brother hopes they'll live together again after his release
NHSKirklees group backs bid for people to have fewer dental check-ups
Going less often than every six months could free up NHS appointments for more people
Northern RailEverything you need to know as train strikes cancel two thirds of Northern routes on Saturday
Northern say there will be "very few services running before 9am or after 6pm" on Saturday
DewsburySports centre worker secretly filmed children in changing rooms and sexually assaulted young girlDarren Senior, 42, of Dewsbury, committed the offences at Tong Recreation Centre
PoliticsIf you want to stand as a Yorkshire MP it helps to be called David
It also helps if you're a man because women's names lag way behind on candidate lists