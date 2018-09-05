Police and protesters at Kirklees Magistrates Court

NewsgalleryPolice and protesters at Kirklees Magistrates CourtShare ByBen Abbiss11:37, 5 SEP 2018Updated14:29, 5 SEP 20185th September 2018 Grooming Gang 2, Kirklees Magistrates Court. Pictured police outside court1 of 55th September 2018 Grooming Gang 2, Kirklees Magistrates Court. Pictured protesters outside court2 of 55th September 2018 Grooming Gang 2, Kirklees Magistrates Court. Pictured protesters outside court3 of 55th September 2018 Grooming Gang 2, Kirklees Magistrates Court. Pictured police outside court4 of 55th September 2018 Grooming Gang 2, Kirklees Magistrates Court. Pictured police outside court5 of 5