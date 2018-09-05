Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Police and protesters at Kirklees Magistrates Court

  • Share
  1. 5th September 2018 Grooming Gang 2, Kirklees Magistrates Court. Pictured police outside court1 of 5
  2. 5th September 2018 Grooming Gang 2, Kirklees Magistrates Court. Pictured protesters outside court2 of 5
  3. 5th September 2018 Grooming Gang 2, Kirklees Magistrates Court. Pictured protesters outside court3 of 5
  4. 5th September 2018 Grooming Gang 2, Kirklees Magistrates Court. Pictured police outside court4 of 5
  5. 5th September 2018 Grooming Gang 2, Kirklees Magistrates Court. Pictured police outside court5 of 5
Kirklees Magistrates CourtThese are the 18 people who appeared in court today over Huddersfield child sex abuse chargesA total of 31 people who will appear at Kirklees Magistrates' Court over two days accused of offences including rape and trafficking children
West Yorkshire NewsGALLERY: The men - and one woman - who appeared in court in connection with child sexual exploitation charges
Salendine Nook High SchoolMiss Huddersfield makes history by taking to Miss England final catwalk in hijabLaw student Sara Iftekhar is the first contestant to wear the hijab in the finals
West Yorkshire PoliceGang who posed as police to con victims out of £200k targeted people in HuddersfieldOrganised criminal network brought down by Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit
BatleyPicture of man killed in Batley baseball bat attack releasedIbrahim Mahetar has been charged with murder following the death of Naseer Yusuf Mahetar
CourtsThe sex offenders, thieves and violent criminals jailed in August These are the people locked up after crimes in or connected to Huddersfield, Halifax and Kirklees
West Yorkshire PoliceGang who posed as police to con victims out of £200k targeted people in HuddersfieldOrganised criminal network brought down by Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit
HuddersfieldInsults and abuse as rival groups clash outside Huddersfield magistrates' courtCrew from Russian TV channel among those covering protest and court appearances
Kirklees Magistrates CourtThese are the 18 people who appeared in court today over Huddersfield child sex abuse chargesA total of 31 people who will appear at Kirklees Magistrates' Court over two days accused of offences including rape and trafficking children
West Yorkshire NewsGALLERY: The men - and one woman - who appeared in court in connection with child sexual exploitation charges
Kirklees Magistrates CourtThese are the 18 people who appeared in court today over Huddersfield child sex abuse chargesA total of 31 people who will appear at Kirklees Magistrates' Court over two days accused of offences including rape and trafficking children
West Yorkshire NewsGALLERY: The men - and one woman - who appeared in court in connection with child sexual exploitation charges
Salendine Nook High SchoolMiss Huddersfield makes history by taking to Miss England final catwalk in hijabLaw student Sara Iftekhar is the first contestant to wear the hijab in the finals
BatleyPicture of man killed in Batley baseball bat attack releasedIbrahim Mahetar has been charged with murder following the death of Naseer Yusuf Mahetar
West Yorkshire PoliceGang who posed as police to con victims out of £200k targeted people in HuddersfieldOrganised criminal network brought down by Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit
Aaron MooyAustralia boss' plan to get the best out of Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy“Aaron is a fantastic player and to get him in the final third would be great”
CourtsThe sex offenders, thieves and violent criminals jailed in August These are the people locked up after crimes in or connected to Huddersfield, Halifax and Kirklees
Football NewsNo Jonas Lossl or Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen for Denmark as DBU select futsal players over starsThe Danes face Slovakia in an international friendly this evening
West Yorkshire PoliceGang who posed as police to con victims out of £200k targeted people in HuddersfieldOrganised criminal network brought down by Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit
HuddersfieldInsults and abuse as rival groups clash outside Huddersfield magistrates' courtCrew from Russian TV channel among those covering protest and court appearances
Top Stories
CourtsThe sex offenders, thieves and violent criminals jailed in August
These are the people locked up after crimes in or connected to Huddersfield, Halifax and Kirklees
Salendine Nook High SchoolMiss Huddersfield makes history by taking to Miss England final catwalk in hijab
Law student Sara Iftekhar is the first contestant to wear the hijab in the finals
West Yorkshire PoliceGang who posed as police to con victims out of £200k targeted people in Huddersfield
Organised criminal network brought down by Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit
Huddersfield town centreThe man rescued from Huddersfield canal by police has died
The man, in his fifties, was taken to hospital but passed away
WeatherScorching summer 2018 was NOT Huddersfield's hottest ever summer
Boiling season fell just 0.1°C below the record hottest summer in 2006
HighburtonBudding actress Charlotte McLellan interviews Dele Alli and beats him at Connect 4
Tiny star of BT Sport commercial asks when Tottenham Hotspur will win their next trophy
NHSTake the NHS Heart Age Test measures age of your heart and stroke risk
The test developed by Public Health England also estimates your risk of a heart attack
BatleyPicture of man killed in Batley baseball bat attack releasedIbrahim Mahetar has been charged with murder following the death of Naseer Yusuf Mahetar
KingsgateKingsgate boss hits out at Huddersfield town centre tax plan
Huddersfield Business Improvement District is 'unfair' on huge shopping centre
Huddersfield town centreShopper's warning after Wilko Huddersfield car park confusion
Cost of car parking charge rocketed from £1.20 to £15 - the 24-hour rate
Kirklees Magistrates CourtJilted woman plagued ex with nuisance calls and followed her in car
'My freedom is gone, my soul has died' Olivia Hollies said as she struggled to move on
EnvironmentAldi announces next step of phasing out plastic packaging for fruit and vegetables
It's all part of reducing waste and being more environmentally-friendly