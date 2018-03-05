Rajas shooting on Bradford Road

NewsgalleryRajas shooting on Bradford RoadPolice searching for masked man who fled with the takings from the Bradford Road fast-food shop ShareByWayne Ankers12:43, 5 MAR 2018Updated15:06, 5 MAR 2018Police teams search the area of Rajas take away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.1 of 21Police teams search the area of Rajas take away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.2 of 21Police teams search the area of Rajas take away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.3 of 21Police teams search the area of Rajas take away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.4 of 21Police teams search the area of Rajas take away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.5 of 21Police teams search the area of Rajas take away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.6 of 21Police teams search the area of Rajas take away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.7 of 21Police teams search the area of Rajas take away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.8 of 21Police teams search the area of Rajas take away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.9 of 21Police scene at Rajas take-away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.10 of 21Police scene at Rajas take-away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.11 of 21Police scene at Rajas take-away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.12 of 21Arshad Mahmood on Bradford Road close to where his son Adil Arshad Mahmood was shot in early hours of Monday, March 5, 201813 of 21Police scene at Rajas take-away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.14 of 21Police scene at Rajas take-away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.15 of 21Police scene at Rajas take-away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.16 of 21Police scene at Rajas take-away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.17 of 21Police scene at Rajas take-away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.18 of 21Police scene at Rajas take-away on Bradford Road, Hillhouse.19 of 21John Furness who went out to help when a gunman struck at Rajas, Bradford Road, Hillhouse, in the early hours of Monday, March 5, 201820 of 21A scenes of crime police officer undertaking a fingertip search inside Rajas takeaway on Bradford Road, Hillhouse, following a shooting incident21 of 21