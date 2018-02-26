Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Rawthorpe shooting

Police investigation after a man was shot on Nether Crescent and sustained serious injuries

  1. Police scene at Nether Crescent, Rawthorpe.1 of 10
  2. Police scene at Nether Crescent, Rawthorpe.2 of 10
  3. Police scene at Nether Crescent, Rawthorpe.3 of 10
  4. Police scene at Nether Crescent, Rawthorpe.4 of 10
  5. Police scene at Nether Crescent, Rawthorpe.5 of 10
  6. Police scene at Nether Crescent, Rawthorpe.6 of 10
  7. Police scene at Nether Crescent, Rawthorpe.7 of 10
  8. Nether Crescent, Rawthorpe - police at the scene of a shooting that happened on February 258 of 10
  9. Police in Rawthorpe following the shooting
    Police in Rawthorpe following the shooting9 of 10
  10. Police scene on Brown Royd Avenue after reports of a shooting10 of 10
WeatherWhen the snow's coming, how much - and how it could affect your mobile phone
Met Office issues amber warning for snow and rush hour disruption is likely
ShelleySchool apologises after saying it will be closed tomorrow because of SNOW
Shelley College announces closure even before the snow comes
West Yorkshire NewsSexual predator who broke into a house and attacked a pregnant woman is caged
Aryan Rashidi branded highly dangerous and 'predatory in the extreme'
HuddersfieldLuxury dog hotel plan for isolated former Huddersfield pub
Huddersfield's pooches to be offered five-star home from home
UK & World NewsThese are the driving laws that are changing in 2018
Changes to the MOT, motorway driving, diesel car tax and driving test
HuddersfieldLuxury dog hotel plan for isolated former Huddersfield pub
Huddersfield's pooches to be offered five-star home from home
HuddersfieldJoseph Dickinson who survived the war to co-found one of Huddersfield's most successful businesses
Community-minded boss of Longley Farm had received the OBE for services to agriculture
ShelleySchool apologises after saying it will be closed tomorrow because of SNOW
Shelley College announces closure even before the snow comes
Salendine NookHow Jake Mangle Wurzel's beloved Morris Minor met its final resting place
He says it's buried at Scapegoat Hill
