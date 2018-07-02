Load mobile navigation
Royds Hall Community School Arts Day

  1. Royds Hall Community School Arts day. One of the junior school children plays a drum made from a water bowser which was amongst the unusual instruments made by Funky Junk.1 of 13
  2. Royds Hall Community School Arts day. Some of the students perform in a play during the Arts Day.2 of 13
  3. Royds Hall Community School Arts day. Children from the junior school play instruments made from unusual items by Funky Junk .3 of 13
  4. Royds Hall Community School Arts day. One of the junior school children plays a drum made from a water bowser which was amongst the unusual instruments made by Funky Junk.4 of 13
  5. Royds Hall Community School Arts day. Students create graffiti style artwork on one of the walls on the sports court.5 of 13
  6. Royds Hall Community School Arts day. Children from the junior school play instruments made from unusual items by Funky Junk .6 of 13
  7. Royds Hall Community School Arts day. Children from the junior school play instruments made from unusual items by Funky Junk .7 of 13
  8. Royds Hall Community School Arts day. Children from the junior school play instruments made from unusual by Funky Junk .8 of 13
  9. Royds Hall Community School Arts day. Students create graffiti style artwork on one of the walls on the sports court.9 of 13
  10. Royds Hall Community School Arts day. Drumming lessons in one of the instrument-themed groups.10 of 13
  11. Royds Hall Community School Arts day. Students create graffiti style artwork on one of the walls on the sports court.11 of 13
  12. Royds Hall Community School Arts day. Students create graffiti style artwork on one of the walls on the sports court.12 of 13
  13. Royds Hall Community School Arts day. Some of the students perform in a play during the Arts Day.13 of 13
