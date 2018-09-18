Load mobile navigation
The scariest, hairiest spiders you've found in your Huddersfield homes

The scariest, hairiest spiders you've found in your Huddersfield homes

  1. This stripy creepy crawly was found by Andrew Paul
  2. This spotted and striped spider was discovered by Anthony Fowler
  3. Carly Watson caught this guy
  4. Cassie Wheatley found this spindly spider
  5. Catherine Elizabeth photographed this fella
  6. Spotted by Chris Milven
  7. Dale Oakes sent this extra creepy black and white shot
  8. Danielle Starling found this spindly chap
  9. This hairy arachnid was snapped by Darren Bywater
  10. Jenny Smith spotted this creepy creature
  11. Joan Nind got a close-up of this eight-legged creature
  12. Julie Harley found this big beast
  13. This legs of this spider, captured by Kim Garner, almost stretch across the light switch surround
  14. Maria Lockwood spotted this big beast on the back of a chair
  15. This hairy beast was spotted by Marie Gordge
  16. This wiry chap (next to a loo roll) was snapped by Paula Mallinson
  17. Martin Allan isn't afraid of this spider
  18. Marlaina Luigjes finds an uninvited guest
  19. 'Don't tread on me!' says this hairy scary spotted by Rachel Knisis
  20. This hairy arachnid was found by Sajid Ali
  21. Time for a bath... Oh wait! Spotted by Sharon Clayton
  22. Shawn Williams caught this speckled spider on camera
  23. 'Look, he's crawling up my wall/Black and hairy, very small.' A spider, probably not called Boris, found by Vanessa Mallalieu
