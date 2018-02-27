Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Slow Cooked - the perfect takeaway for Yorkshire folk

The Skelmanthorpe business delivers your Sunday Roast and Yorkshire Pudding wraps

  1. Slow Cooked, new takeaway concept, Commercial Street, Skelmanthorpe.1 of 13
  2. Charlotte Rhodes serves up some of the slow cooked meats.2 of 13
  3. Slow Cooked staff at work3 of 13
  4. Slow Cooked, Commercial Street, Skelmanthorpe.4 of 13
  5. Slow Cooked, Commercial Street, Skelmanthorpe.5 of 13
  6. Slow Cooked staff (left to right) Nick Barden, Sarah Adair and Kieron McLoughlin.6 of 13
  7. Slow Cooked, Commercial Street, Skelmanthorpe.7 of 13
  8. Slow Cooked staff (left to right) Nick Barden, Sarah Adair and Kieron McLoughlin.8 of 13
  9. Slow Cooked staff (left to right) Nick Barden, Sarah Adair and Kieron McLoughlin.9 of 13
  10. Charlotte Rhodes and Kieron McLoughlin serve up a Yorkshire pudding wrap ready to take away.10 of 13
  11. Slow Cooked11 of 13
  12. Slow Cooked menu12 of 13
  13. Slow Cooked. A Yorkshire pudding wrap ready to take away.13 of 13
The Yorkshire pudding and Sunday roast takeaway that's causing a stir in Huddersfield
On their opening week they sold 150 Yorkshire Pudding wraps
