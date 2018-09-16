Load mobile navigation
Tightrope walker Chris Bullzini crosses the wire at The Piece Hall

  1. The audience holds its breath as Chris Bullzini crosses the wire in the Piece Hall, Halifax
    The audience holds its breath as Chris Bullzini crosses the wire in the Piece Hall, Halifax1 of 6
  2. Reaching for the skies at The Piece Hall2 of 6
  3. Circus act - street performer
    Circus act - street performer3 of 6
  4. George Orange and his Man in the Moon Act Reaching for the skies at The Piece Hall, Halifax
    George Orange and his Man in the Moon Act Reaching for the skies at The Piece Hall, Halifax4 of 6
  5. Wow! Chris Bullzini hung upside down thrilling the audience when he crossed the wire at the Piece Hall, Halifax
    The audience holds its breath as Chris Bullzini crosses the wire in the Piece Hall, Halifax5 of 6
  6. Wow! Chris Bullzini hung upside down thrilling the audience when he crossed the wire at the Piece Hall, Halifax
    Wow! Chris Bullzini hung upside down thrilling the audience when he crossed the wire at the Piece Hall, Halifax6 of 6
West Yorkshire PoliceTeen boy blasted in Audi drive-by shooting in FartownThe boy, 18, was shot in Abbey Road and ran to his mum's in Hammond Street to raise the alarm
FartownHow drive-by shooting attack on teen boy in Fartown unfolded Officers on Hammond Street after reports of gunfire this evening
M62Negotiators talk woman down from bridge which spans M62Motorists stuck on motorway for over two hours
M62RECAP: M62 reopened in both directions after police negotiators talk woman down from a bridge The motorway between Ainley Top and Rishworth Moor had been shut for hours
HuddersfieldLive: Huddersfield breaking news, M62 and travel for Monday September 17Latest updates on news, traffic, travel and weather in and around town
YorkshireYorkshire folk still can't get enough of their BMWs!Prestige motor still the number one for Yorkshire folk
West Yorkshire PolicePolice set for major crackdown on knife crimeWeek long action will tackle growing menace on our streets
Huddersfield Town FCAnother gallery of Huddersfield Town fan pictures from Crystal Palace matchAre you included in our latest selection of pictures?
