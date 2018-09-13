Upper Hopton Yodel collision

NewsgalleryUpper Hopton Yodel collisionAn HGV collided with a house on Hopton Lane making it the tenth to hit the property in just a decadeShare ByNick Lavigueur14:24, 13 SEP 2018A Yodel lorry crashed into a house and got stuck at Hopton Lane near Mirfield (Image: unknown)1 of 8The view from the rear on North Gate, showing the left hand turn is impossible in one go (Image: ugc)2 of 8The cottage at Hopton Lane, Upper Hopton that was hit by a Yodel HGV. Owners Chris Dodsly and Marie Kane say this was the tenth collision in ten years (Image: ugc)3 of 8A CCTV still of the wagon approaching from North Gate, which Kirklees Council Highways said was "not a route we would advocate" (Image: ugc)4 of 8Damage to the wall at the cottage at Hopton Lane, Upper Hopton that was hit by a Yodel HGV. (Image: ugc)5 of 8A CCTV still of the lorry wedged. (Image: ugc)6 of 8The lorry crashed next to a sign warning about colliding with the property. (Image: ugc)7 of 8The trailer of the Yodel HGV got stuck in the wall as the driver tried to turn left on full lock. (Image: ugc)8 of 8