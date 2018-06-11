Load mobile navigation

A week in photos: life in Huddersfield over the last seven days

Photographs showing Huddersfield life over the last seven days

From train chaos to thousands flocking to the 97th Honley Show, there was plenty going on in Huddersfield over the last seven days.

Here we showcase photographs showing life in Huddersfield.

At the start of the week the Examiner joined newspapers from Liverpool to Hull to call on the government to get their act sorted over the chaos on the trains. Our reporters were out reporting on the delays, cancellations and speaking to passengers about the service they get.

England’s World Cup-winning heroes paid tribute to former Huddersfield Town player Ray Wilson as a modest and shy family man – and a world-class footballer. A host of footballing stars visited the town to pay their respects.

We showcased the arty side of our town, from children getting ready for Holmfirth Art Festival to the talents of students at Batley Art School.

World Cup and football fever continues - members of Huddersfield Town's Terrier Brass were flying the flag for the club as England face Costa Rica at Elland Road last week; Huddersfield Town showcased their new kit and the permanent capture of Terence Kongolo from French giants AS Monaco.

We reported on a defection at Kirklees Council, with Lindley's Clr Gemma Wilson leaving the Tory benches to join the Lib Dems.

And you can see more wonderful photos from Honley Show 

  1. Childrens workshop making Birds and bees masks for the forthcoming Holmfirth Art week. L>R Grace Murtagh 3, Sally Brown - organiser and Lucia Walton 3.

    1 of 12

  2. The 8.15am Huddersfield to Newcastle service on Tuesday morning. Picture: @heeedt/twitter

    2 of 12

  3. Friends, family and 1966 World Cup Champions come to pay their respects to Ray Wilson, at Huddersfield Crematorium.

    3 of 12

  4. Batley Art School final year students working on their year end exhibition pieces. Harrelson Varley Level 3 art and design from Dewsbury.

    4 of 12

  5. Batley Art School final year students working on their year end exhibition pieces. Lucy Horner, level 3 art and design student from Cleckheaton.

    5 of 12

  6. Brass at Town - Brass band members at Huddersfield Town's training ground (l-r) Craig Buchan, Leigh Baker, Nick Walker, Garrath Beckwith, Crawford Howe, Matthew Grimes and Graham Bates 22/09/17 (Pic by Dave Howarth)

    6 of 12

  7. Players modelling the new 'Terrier' kit

    7 of 12

  8. Yorkshire V Shropshire, Kirkheaton BC. Yorkshire Team. Back L>R Scott Shaw Almondbury Lib, Michael Hick A Manager,Leah Keyworth Broad Oaks, Ethan Wareing, Elliot Heap (v/c) Broad Oak, Jack Bowes Pudsey Littlemoor, Sophie McCafferey Brockholes, Ethan Hick Almondbury, Steven Haigh Match Secretary, Leah Weatherill. Front L>R Cameron Ghaffer Almondbury lib, Harrison Messenger Grange Moor, Ben Falkingham Pudsey Littlemoor, Jack Waddington Kirkheaton Con, Ben Beaumont Brockholes, Sophie Brown Kirkheaton Con (Cpt).

    8 of 12

  9. SESH Fest at Magic Rock Brewery, Birkby.

    9 of 12

  10. 97th Honley Show, Farnley Tyas.

    10 of 12

  11. 97th Honley Show, Farnley Tyas. Freddie Ambler 12 with his winning Sussex hen.

    11 of 12

  12. Gemma Wilson with, from left, Lib Dem leader John Lawson, Clr Cahal Burke, and Clr Richard Eastwood

    12 of 12
