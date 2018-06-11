Load mobile navigation

A week in photos showing life in Huddersfield over the last seven days

Photographs showing Huddersfield life over the last seven days

From train chaos to thousands flocking to the 97th Honley Show, there was plenty going on in Huddersfield over the last seven days.

Here we showcase photographs showing life in Huddersfield.

At the start of the week the Examiner joined newspapers from Liverpool to Hull to call on the government to get their act sorted over the chaos on the trains. Our reporters were out reporting on the delays, cancellations and speaking to passengers about the service they get.

England’s World Cup-winning heroes paid tribute to former Huddersfield Town player Ray Wilson as a modest and shy family man – and a world-class footballer. A host of footballing stars visited the town to pay their respects.

We showcased the arty side of our town, from children getting ready for Holmfirth Art Festival to the talents of students at Batley Art School.

World Cup fever is getting underway - members of Huddersfield Town's Terrier Brass will be flying the flag for the club as England face Costa Rica at Elland Road last week; Huddersfield Town showcased their new kit and the permanent capture of Terence Kongolo from French giants AS Monaco.

We reported on a defection at Kirklees Council, with Lindley's Clr Gemma Wilson leaving the Tory benches to join the Lib Dems.

And you can see more wonderful photos from Honley Show 

