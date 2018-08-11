Load mobile navigation
Woman dies after crash with suspected drink driver in Leeds Road

  1. RTC involving and Audi and a Peugeot beneath the railway bridge before the Cooper Bridge roundabout on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. The purple Peugeot, one of the two vehicles involved in the collision.1 of 8
West Yorkshire NewsGranddaughter of woman killed in horrific road crash leads tributes to her 'darling Nana'Wendie Mcdonald, 78, died in hospital following collision in Cooper Bridge on Saturday
West Yorkshire PoliceM62 closed in both directions for two hours - but police refuse to say whyIncident occurred near J 23 near Outlane and triggered congestion on New Hey Road
HuddersfieldFlowers laid in tribute to 'Nana' who died in Leeds Road crash with suspected drink driver78-year-old woman lost her life in the Cooper Bridge crash
West Yorkshire PoliceElderly woman dies and man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Leeds Road crashA second man was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the crash near Cooper Bridge roundabout
West Yorkshire NewsWoman dies after crash with suspected drink driver on Leeds Road - recapA second man received minor injuries in the crash near Cooper Bridge
West Yorkshire NewsStaff threatened at One Stop Shop by four people wearing masksOne of the suspects in the Mirfield robbery was carrying a hammer
DewsburyEstate agent crashed her car then kicked a policewoman on the leg while four times over the limitFunctioning alcoholic Elizabeth Hirst was so drunk that she couldn't even remember driving
Barry SheermanWhat the district's four MPs think about £300m plans for a new Kirklees hospitalKirklees Council's plans have cross-party support in the council chamber
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie has a question for Chelsea referee Chris KavanaghChelsea should have had to retake penalty says Town frontman
West Yorkshire NewsStaff threatened at One Stop Shop by four people wearing masksOne of the suspects in the Mirfield robbery was carrying a hammer
MorrisonsSainsbury's and Morrisons customers warned over new WhatsApp scamWhich? consumer website has issued a warning
Aaron MooyHuddersfield Town can still improve service into the box and four other things we learnedPhil Billing has an intriguing role to play
Top Stories
West Yorkshire NewsStaff threatened at One Stop Shop by four people wearing masks
One of the suspects in the Mirfield robbery was carrying a hammer
Wendie Mcdonald, 78, died in hospital following collision in Cooper Bridge on Saturday
Incident occurred near J 23 near Outlane and triggered congestion on New Hey Road
Kirklees Council's plans have cross-party support in the council chamber
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryAn in-depth analysis of what the HRI developments could mean for you
Read our handy guide following a confusing array of hospital announcements
Kirklees Magistrates CourtA row over a nasal spray led to a patient's hospital roof stand off for three-and-a-half hoursDrunk Christopher Brooke damaged a chimney and refused to come down from the roof at Dewsbury and District Hospital
78-year-old woman lost her life in the Cooper Bridge crash
Councillors explain why they are behind ambitious scheme to change face of health care in Kirklees
Otherwise boss has praise for his players commitment and passion
A second man was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the crash near Cooper Bridge roundabout