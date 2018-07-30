Load mobile navigation
Yorkshire Festival at Beaumont Park

  1. Yorkshire Festival at Beaumont Park. youngsters jump high amongst the trees in the park on the trapeze during the festival.1 of 10
  2. Yorkshire Festival at Beaumont Park. One of the visiting youngsters on one of the side stalls in the park.2 of 10
  3. Yorkshire Festival at Beaumont Park. One of the visiting youngsters on one of the side stalls in the park.3 of 10
  4. Yorkshire Festival at Beaumont Park. Youngsters perform dance routines at the bandstand in the park.4 of 10
  5. Yorkshire Festival at Beaumont Park. Youngsters perform dance routines at the bandstand in the park.5 of 10
  6. Yorkshire Festival at Beaumont Park. Youngsters perform dance routines at the bandstand in the park.6 of 10
  7. Yorkshire Festival at Beaumont Park. LB Brass Band dressed in flat caps and wearing white roses play from the bandstand in the park.7 of 10
  8. Yorkshire Festival at Beaumont Park. LB Brass Band dressed in flat caps and wearing white roses play from the bandstand in the park.8 of 10
  9. Yorkshire Festival at Beaumont Park. LB Brass Band dressed in flat caps and wearing white roses play from the bandstand in the park.9 of 10
  10. Yorkshire Festival at Beaumont Park. youngsters jump high amongst the trees in the park on the trapeze during the festival.10 of 10
