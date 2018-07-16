Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The shooting at Huddersfield Carnival is understood to be linked to a gang feud.

Three teenagers - one aged only 16 - were arrested near the scene of the shots fired on Great Northern Street shortly after the carnival procession had arrived back there on Saturday teatime.

One source told the Examiner that it is understood the shots were fired in a dispute between rival gangs in Crosland Moor and Deighton.

The security source, who has worked in pubs and clubs across Huddersfield town centre for years, said: “It’s a long-running feud between the Brackenhall boys and the Walpole Road lads in Crosland Moor with the Dalton crew mixed in.

“They are just kids who don’t really understand what they are doing. They laugh and smile about it but anyone doing this kind of thing can expect long jail sentences.”

Police have not commented on the claims.

But they have confirmed they have recovered a gun in relation to the inquiry.

The teenagers aged 16, 17 and 18 were questioned in connection with the attack which they say was ‘targeted’ and they have now been released pending further enquiries.

Detectives are now appealing for any more witnesses to Saturday’s terrifying incident at around 5.40pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Gibson, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “I would like to appeal to members of the public who may have been driving in and out of the area, especially in the Lower Fitzwilliam Street area, near to the Great Northern Retail Park and Leeds Road.

“There was a high volume of people in the area at the time and I would urge people to come forward with any information to assist with our enquiries.”

Kirklees Council have confirmed they are assisting police with the investigation.

Paul Kemp, Service Director for Economy, Regeneration & Culture said: “We are obviously concerned about reports of firearms being discharged in Huddersfield and will be assisting the police with their enquiries where necessary.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with information which can help police, is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting crime reference 13180346430, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.