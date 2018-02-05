Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men who fled from a crashed car are being sought by police.

The trio were acting suspiciously in a silver Audi A3 which was spotted by police officers on Westgate in Cleckheaton on Sunday evening.

The Audi was followed by police for a short distance before it crashed into nearby garages. Three men were seen to run from the scene.

Police said the Audi was initially spotted at around 5pm.

PC Phil Miller is appealing for information about the Audi and its occupants.

He said: “At around 17.00 hours on Sunday 4th February, officers from Batley & Spen Safer Neighbourhood’s Team were conducting targeted burglary patrols in the Cleckheaton area, when they sighted a silver Audi A3, acting suspiciously.

“The vehicle was followed for a short time, before it sped off from officers, subsequently crashing into garages.

“Three male occupants were seen to flee from the scene.”

PC Miller can be contacted on 07921 282464.