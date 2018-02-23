Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang has been jailed for more than 30 years after a “cowardly” attack which led to the death of dad-of-one Jonathan Binns.

Mr Binns, 32, was deliberately struck by a car after a violent disturbance outside a Dewsbury pub.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, 19-year-old Jaelan Herlt, was locked up for 13 years.

Leeds United fan Mr Binns suffered “unsurvivable” multiple injuries after being hit by the Fiesta as it drove out of the car park of the Scarborough pub in Thornhill a year ago.

The now 20-year-old was cleared of murder earlier this week following a lengthy trial at Bradford Crown Court, but the jury found him guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder.

Herlt, of Derwent Road, Thornhill, was locked up after the Honourable Mr Justice Goss heard about the devastating impact of Mr Binns’ death from his parents, sister and former partner.

The judge said Mr Binns’ death was “an horrific and shocking event” which had been witnessed by many people and his life had been taken needlessly from him.

Judge Goss said the defendants had seen themselves as some kind of “gang of hard people” who were prepared to take on others who they considered some sort of challenge.

He said Herlt, who was banned from driving for more than nine years, had used the Fiesta as a weapon as he tried to escape from the pub car park.

Mr Binns’ father David told the court that he still lived through the fateful night every day and described how he had gone to the pub car park to find his son lying in a pool of blood.

He said he knelt by his side and told his son to “hang in there”, but he later had to make the final decision to turn off his life support after a long discussion with other members of the family.

Mr Binns said it was heartbreaking trying to explain to his son’s three-year-old boy that his dad was “in the sky helping the angels.”

“Now at the age of four he is asking when will the angels have finished with his daddy so he can come home?” said Mr Binns.

“These times are heartbreaking. Awakening every day looking at a photo of Jonathan and wishing he would walk through the door, to not being able to accept I will never be able to hold or talk to my son ever again.”

Mr Binns’ mum Kathryn Mawson said her world had been shattered forever by his death and she still had flashbacks of him in hospital wing kept alive by machines.

She said she remembered visiting him in the mortuary and being frightened to kiss her son.

“I constantly feel that I have let Jonathan down. Did we make the right decision in turning the life support off?” she told the court.

She said nobody had a bad word to say about her son and his death had left a huge void in all their lives.

“My family and I will never be able to mark milestones in any of our lives without Jonathan being there,” she added.

“This whole incident has broken my family. Despite no remorse being shown I have no hatred towards the people that caused this devastation in all our lives.

“I still cannot believe that it is all real. We will miss him forever.”

Mr Binns’ former partner Nicola Hargreaves said it breaks her heart when her son asks when his dad is coming back out of the sky.

She explained how he became excited when he sees a star in the sky and shouts: “It’s daddy. It’s daddy.”

She added: “It kills me knowing all the things that Jonny will miss out on with his son and vice versa,” she told the court.

Mr Binns’ sister Tanya said the family had been torn apart by his death and asked: “Do the people that were involved feel as big and as hard as they did at the time of the incident and how are they feeling now knowing how they have broken a loving and caring family, left a young child with no dad and me with a huge hole where Jonathan my brother should still be and do they care?”

Herlt’s front seat passenger Khaleem Harris, also 20, of North Road, Thornhill, was also acquitted on the murder charge, but convicted of manslaughter after he encouraged his friend to drive at their victim that night.

Harris, who admitted his role in the violent disorder part-way through the trial and was convicted of possessing an extendable baton during the disturbance, was also sentenced to 13 years detention in a young offender institution after the judge described him as the “main driving force” behind the events that night.

Judge Goss said Herlt had acted under Harris’ direction and he had led by “bad example.”

The court heard that the violence began that night in February when Harris’ younger brother Kamrren, then 17, punched pub-goer Luke Carter in the face while he was wearing a knuckle-duster.

The blow fractured Mr Carter’s jaw and Kamrren Harris, now 18, The Town, Thornhill, was found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon.

The teenager was locked up for 27 months in a young offenders institution while another Harris brother, 20-year-old Kallum, of Ashfield, Thornhill, was also sentenced to 12 months detention after his conviction for violent disorder.

Jonathan Newby, 21, of Lees Hall Road, Thornhill, was jailed for 15 months after being found guilty of violent disorder and possessing a baton or a cosh while 19-year-old Ryan Scaife, of Partridge Crescent, Thornhill, received a 12-month sentence of detention for violent disorder.

Reece Hinchcliffe, 19, Doubting Road, Thornhill, was also convicted of violent disorder and he received eight months in a young offender institution while another youth, who was only 16 at the time of the disturbance, was given an eight-month detention and training order for the same offence.

Det Chief Insp Stuart Spencer, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentences passed down to these men today.

“Their cowardly and violent actions on that evening resulted in Jonathan receiving fatal injuries after being deliberately run over by a car. They then proceeded to drive off abandoning the car just a few miles away and also left Jonathan fighting for his life.

“This incident has been subject of an extensive and protracted investigation by West Yorkshire Police Homicide Major Enquiry Team, which worked tirelessly to identify, arrest and subsequently charge several suspects, all from the local area, who all played a part in the tragic death of Mr Binns.

“My thoughts are with Jonathan’s family who have not only lost their loved one but have been put through the ordeal of the trial of these people. I hope today’s sentence goes some way to help them grieve knowing that justice has been served for the people responsible for his death.”

In a statement afterwards Mr Binns’ family said: “Jonathan was taken from us so suddenly and with his whole life ahead of him when he was run over on the 17 February 2017. He is missed by everyone, his family and the local community. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and a fantastic father.

“It has been a long journey and all though nothing will bring Jonathan back we thank the jury for closing this chapter and delivering justice.

“Despite today’s outcome the memory of Jonathan will live on as a happy time in our lives and we will spend every day ensuring that his young son will remember his father for the beautiful person that he was.

“As a family we are grateful to Richard Smith and his team at the West Yorkshire Police Service for their commitment and support through this difficult time.

“We would also like to thank the local community for their overwhelming support and the courage shown by coming forward as crucial witnesses in this harrowing case.”