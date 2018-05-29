The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three men from West Yorkshire have admitted running a ‘dark web’ business selling the potentially lethal drugs fentanyl and carfentanyl to customers in the UK and abroad.

Jake Levene, 22, Lee Childs, 45, and Mandy Christopher Lowther, 21, mixed the drugs with bulking agents and then posted them to customers throughout the UK as well as the US, Germany, Norway, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Canada, France, Singapore, Holland and Spain.

One of the gang - Lowther - ended up in hospital after being exposed to the drugs in February last year.

He was admitted unconscious to Leeds Accident and Emergency and transferred to the intensive care unit.

He was in a coma and diagnosed with a hypoxic brain injury which was linked to exposure to fentanyl and carfentanyl. He later recovered, but despite his near-death experience continued to supply the deadly drugs.

The trio set up ‘UKBargins’ on the dark web and turned over £163,474 between December 1 2016 and April 30 2017.

Their period of activity coincided with a spike in deaths where toxicology reports showed the drugs were present.

Post mortem toxicology results from December 2016 to May 10 this year indicated that 125 drug related deaths in the UK are known to be linked to fentanyl or one of its analogues, including carfentanyl.

Seventy-one deaths occurred in Yorkshire.

Six people identified from the gang’s UK customer lists are known to have died from fentanyl related deaths, although it cannot be said with certainty the fentanyl they took was supplied by Levene, Childs and Lowther.

The men mixed and exported fentanyl – which is up to 100 times stronger than morphine - and its analogue carfentanyl – which is 10,000 times stronger again, from an industrial unit in Peel Street, Morley, Leeds.

Levene, of Turner Close, Wakefield, controlled the unit with Lowther, of Cottingley Springs, Morley, Leeds; while Childs, of Bedale Court, Morley, Leeds, was responsible for packaging and posting the drugs to customers.

Childs was captured on Post Office cameras sending hundreds of drug packages through the mail.

Levene and Childs previously admitted exporting and supplying class A drugs and Lowther admitted the same charges today (Tuesday) at Leeds Crown Court.

They will return to court for sentencing on September 7.

They were arrested in April 2017 after National Crime Agency officers and West Yorkshire Police raided the drugs facility.

Inside, investigators discovered an office area and quantities of fentanyl, equipment including containers of chemicals, a vacuum sealer, funnels, digital scales, and distinct areas for mixing, blending and heating.

Officers also discovered 677g of pure carfentanyl which equates to millions of lethal doses.

Heavy duty gloves and two respirator masks were also found which the men wore to protect themselves while mixing and packaging the drugs.

A laptop in the unit showed the ‘UKBargins’ site within the AlphaBay dark web market which was taken offline following an international law enforcement operation involving the NCA.

Greg McKenna, regional head of investigations at the NCA, described the drugs involved as “horrifically dangerous.”

He added: “They knew exactly how lethal the drugs were but continued to sell them.

“There have been more than 120 UK deaths relating to fentanyl or carfentanyl since December 2016.

“We have taken out a main supplier but the threat from synthetic opioids remains and we will continue to respond to this UK-wide threat with our law enforcement partners.”

Det Supt Pat Twiggs, of West Yorkshire Police , said: “We worked closely with the NCA to investigate and then dismantle this operation.

“Following this investigation significant work has been done between partners to increase understanding of the issue and to mitigate further harm to drug users.

“That work coupled with a variety of law enforcement activity has greatly reduced the fatalities we are seeing linked to these drugs. But the problem is still very real and we need the community to come forward with information to help us. If we know about it we will take action.”

All the defendants admitted conspiracy to supply the class A drugs and conspiracy to evade the prohibition on the exportation of a controlled Class A drug.

Fentanyl is prescribed for severe pain relief. Carfentanyl has no medical uses for humans. Both are Class A substances under the Drugs Misuse Act.