Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang who used gas to blow up cash machines - including one in Huddersfield - have been given prison sentences totalling more than 40 years.

The four-man team, who between them were involved in six attacks, tried to blow up ATMs using oxygen and acetylene gas.

Some of them wore Santa Claus hats during one of their night-time expeditions.

Bradford Crown Court heard that the gang caused explosions at three of post offices which gave them access to cash cassettes containing nearly £200,000.

The attacks in December 2015 and April 2016 left a trail of damage running into tens of thousands of pounds and the raiders also torched stolen cars they had used.

Prosecutor James Bourne-Arton said the men had worked as a team to meticulously and professionally target post office cash machines.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

As well as stealing cars the gang also tried to spray paint over CCTV cameras to avoid detection.

The gang failed to get any money during attacks at Almondbury post office in Huddersfield, the Bierley post office in Bradford and the Greenthorpe post office in Pudsey but raids on three other premises were successful.

The men fled with just over £9,000 in cash after causing an explosion at the Wrose post office in Bradford and on Christmas Day 2015 they succeeded in triggering another explosion at the Girlington post office, also in Bradford.

The raiders got away with more than £120,000 in cash and the post office premises suffered damage estimated at £30,000.

After failing to get any cash from the post office ATM in Almondbury the gang’s final target was the Baildon post office in Bradford.

Mr Bourne-Arton said during that early hours raid in April 2016 the gang set off a large explosion at the Baildon premises which caused significant damage to the post office and allowed the gang to escape with more than £60,000 from the cash machine.

Jensen Grant, 32, of Pennington Terrace, Bradford, was jailed for 10 years and six months after he pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to cause explosions, conspiracy to burgle post offices, conspiracy to burgle houses and conspiracy to steal cars.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Judge David Hatton QC said Grant had played a leading role in the offending and he noted that he had purchased equipment such as gas regulators, gas canisters, fuses and other items.

The judge said the post office attacks had been carefully planned, but the potential risk of serious injury from the explosions was considerable and very substantial damage was inevitable.

Lee Walker, 32, of Swain House Crescent, Bradford, was found guilty after a trial of similar conspiracy charges relating to the four post office attacks in December 2015 and he received a total jail sentence of 13 years.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Lee Rubery, 46, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges also involving the post office attacks in December and he was jailed for 11 years and eight months.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Phillip Halliday, 34, of Fenby Gardens, Bradford, was involved with Grant in the two attacks in April 2016 and he was jailed for eight years and one month after he admitted two conspiracy charges.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Ian Bryar said: “These men stole and plotted to steal from cash machines using explosives, without a care for any damage or injuries they might have caused in doing so.

“They are clearly dangerous criminals and we welcome the sentences they have received.

“We hope this sends a warning to others that organised crime is not welcome in West Yorkshire and we will continue to work closely with partners here and across the country to disrupt their activities and bring them to justice.”