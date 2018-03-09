Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A school was inundated with Gangsta Grannies and boys in dresses.

Pupils and teachers at Reinwood Junior and Infant School dressed as their favourite literary characters to celebrate World Book Day and it soon became clear that author and comedian David Walliams has a huge following.

The event, which had to postponed last week due to heavy snow brought by Storm Emma, involved more than 400 youngsters from Years 3 to 6 with many also inspired by the characters created by JK Rowling.

The school held themed lessons across the school as well as assemblies with the focus on sharing stories. Pupils were asked to consider where they would share stories and who with. They were also asked to write their own version of a classic scene which was Mary Poppins and Bert the chimney sweep at the races.

English co-ordinator Laura Roberts said: “We had a lot of Harry Potters, quite a few Gangsta Grannies and there was also a group of boys who came as the character from David Walliams’ The Boy in the Dress. Year 5 are studying John Boyne’s The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas and we had children dressing up inspired by that, which was quite surprising.

“We also had a teacher dressed as Sheila from Ratburger, complete with pink hair, and others as Thing 1 and Thing 2 from Dr Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat!”