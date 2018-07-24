Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car sales firm says it won’t be beaten by criminals after a masked gang stole nine vehicles valued at around £250,000.

A spokesman for The Car Lot on Manchester Road, Thornton Lodge said the break-in by a “highly organised crime gang” caused a lot of damage and had a “massive impact” on everybody.

The business is continuing to trade as normal and has no plans to move elsewhere.

The break-in on Tuesday July 17 is thought to have involved at least six gang members who took four cars and then returned for five more.

It is believed they broke in around 1am and then left the scene for around 30 minutes. The cars were taken over the next two hours.

The cars were driven from the scene in the direction of Manchester. A Peugeot 308 GTI was later recovered by police.

Detectives are appealing for information about the burglary.

Det Con Joanne Jabczynski, of Kirklees CID, said: “The victim is a hard working local business man who is well established and respected in the motor trade business.

“The impact this incident has had on him is significant - not only the high financial loss but also the impact of dealing with the aftermath caused to his daily trading as a result of the damage left behind.

“We are appealing to members of the public if they have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity between midnight and 4.30am on the day to come forward with any information to assist with our investigation.”

A 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of burglary. Both men have been bailed pending further enquiries

Anyone with any information about this matter is asked to contact Det Con Jabczynski at Kirklees CID on 01484 436524 or call 101, quoting reference 13180550769.