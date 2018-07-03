The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A much-loved Holmbridge man was “over the moon” when his community pulled together to replace his stolen bike in just 24 hours.

Gavin Hornsey, who has learning difficulties and autism, is a regular sight riding his bike around Holmfirth and Honley.

The theft occurred while the 34-year-old had stopped to chat with friends at the Rock Inn pub, in Brockholes.

“I left the bike at the front like I always do because everybody knows it’s my bike,” explained Gavin.

“I was only gone for a few minutes and somebody stole it. I was gutted when I saw it was stolen - absolutely devastated.”

The crime clearly touched a nerve with the community as well.

A fundraising page was set up to buy Gavin a new bike and in less than 24 hours it reached its £700 target.

Stacey Boltwood, who set up the page on Just Giving, reckoned it was Gavin’s character that generated such generosity.

“I think the cause just really got to people,” she said.

“Gavin’s a really highly respected member of the community. He’s always making people’s days brighter around town, smiling and giving hugs.”

Accompanied by his mum, Diane Hornsey, Gavin visited Halfords in Bradford Road, Huddersfield, to select his new set of wheels.

Settling on a Voodoo model Gavin said he was “absolutely buzzing”.

He continued: “I’ve got a brand spanking new bike. It’s got big wheels, eleven gears and it’s turquoise blue. It’s proper good.”

Bike locks have proved a challenge for Gavin to operate in the past as he struggles with number combinations so Halfords generously included a state-of-the-art belt lock free of charge. The high street shop even knocked a bit of money off the overall price after hearing Gavin’s story.

Diane said she was extremely grateful to everyone who had helped following the theft.

She said: “We wanted to say thank you to the community. It’s been really incredible everybody coming together to help Gavin.

“It shows he’s a special person in the community.

“And we would like to thank Halfords, for chipping some money off the price of the bike, and Holmfirth Police Station who are working hard to find who has done this.

“The response from the local community has been incredible.”