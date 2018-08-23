Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almondbury Community School has released its GCSE results for 2018.

This year is the first time students are being graded under a new system. Previously, students were graded from A* to G.



Now, students are graded from 9-1, with nine being the highest grade - but only for 17 subjects, including modern languages, chemistry and geography. The full list is here . All other subjects are still graded under the traditional A*-G system.



It's thought that by 2020, all GCSE subjects will be subjected to the new grading system. Until then, students will be graded on a mix of numbers and letters.



The information below is the student's name; the number of A-C or grade 4 and above passes, then the number of subjects taken to examination.

The full results

A Ahamed 0 (8), M Baghfalaki 5 (9), L Barclay 0 (8), E Bentley 2 (8), T Blackburn 8 (8), O Botchway-Clarke 6 (6), Le Bradley 0 (8), Li Bradley 8 (8), J Courtney 1 (8), K Crowe 1 (8), R Dakin 6 (8), J Darby 5 (8), R Ekday 9 (9), H Fhailboum 1 (9), O Flatt 8 (8), K Fowler 0 (7), N Harrison 0 (8), L Hawkins 1 (7), K Irakoze Nshuti 2 (8), P Jabbi 1 (8), L Jackson 6 (8), M Jaffer 6 (8), L Johnson 0 (8), C Jones 0 (8), K Lynch 0 (8), B Maghdeed 1 (8), E Morrow 0 (6), M Pamment 0 (8), R Pawar 5 (8), E Pinto 4 (9), A Scott 8 (8), K Simpson 8 (8), E Smith 0 (2), C Wilkinson 0 (8), S Wortley 8 (8).