Almondbury Community School has released its GCSE results for 2018.
This year is the first time students are being graded under a new system. Previously, students were graded from A* to G.
Now, students are graded from 9-1, with nine being the highest grade - but only for 17 subjects, including modern languages, chemistry and geography. The full list is here . All other subjects are still graded under the traditional A*-G system.
It's thought that by 2020, all GCSE subjects will be subjected to the new grading system. Until then, students will be graded on a mix of numbers and letters.
The information below is the student's name; the number of A-C or grade 4 and above passes, then the number of subjects taken to examination.
The full results
A Ahamed 0 (8), M Baghfalaki 5 (9), L Barclay 0 (8), E Bentley 2 (8), T Blackburn 8 (8), O Botchway-Clarke 6 (6), Le Bradley 0 (8), Li Bradley 8 (8), J Courtney 1 (8), K Crowe 1 (8), R Dakin 6 (8), J Darby 5 (8), R Ekday 9 (9), H Fhailboum 1 (9), O Flatt 8 (8), K Fowler 0 (7), N Harrison 0 (8), L Hawkins 1 (7), K Irakoze Nshuti 2 (8), P Jabbi 1 (8), L Jackson 6 (8), M Jaffer 6 (8), L Johnson 0 (8), C Jones 0 (8), K Lynch 0 (8), B Maghdeed 1 (8), E Morrow 0 (6), M Pamment 0 (8), R Pawar 5 (8), E Pinto 4 (9), A Scott 8 (8), K Simpson 8 (8), E Smith 0 (2), C Wilkinson 0 (8), S Wortley 8 (8).