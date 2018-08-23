Batley Grammar School has released its GCSE results for 2018.
This year is the first time students are being graded under a new system. Previously, students were graded from A* to G.
Now, students are graded from 9-1, with nine being the highest grade - but only for 17 subjects, including modern languages, chemistry and geography. The full list is here . All other subjects are still graded under the traditional A*-G system.
It's thought that by 2020, all GCSE subjects will be subjected to the new grading system. Until then, students will be graded on a mix of numbers and letters.
The information below is the student's name; the number of A-C or grade 4 and above passes, then the number of subjects taken to examination.
The full results
H Adeem 9 (9), I Ali 0 (9), Z Ali 9 (9), M Amir 0 (8), G Andrew 9 (9), A Ashiq 0 (5), Z Ayub 2 (9), H Azam 9 (9), S Brackley 9 (9), L Carroll 4 (9), W Chard 7 (9), B Costello 9 (9), N Daji 6 (9), M Daley 3 (9), M Dhorat 9 (9), S Dokrat 9 (9), A Gorji 9 (9), A Hafejee 2 (9), S Hafeji 4 (9), U Hamid 9 (9), I Hassan 5 (9), S Horton 5 (9), O Hullah 9 (9), R Humphreys 4(9), A Hussain 0 (9), S Hussain 3 (9), S Hussain 8 (9), A Iklhaq 9 (9), T Ikhlaq 6 (9), N Ikram 8 (9), I Ishaq 5 (9), A Kamal 3 (9), U Kamran 4 (9), A Khan 3 (9), F Khan 5 (9), R Khan 9 (9), Z Khan 9 (9), A Laher 9 (9), F Laher 4 (9), U Laher 9 (9), T Lakhi 9 (9), J Lawless 9 (9), N Lenners 8 (9), Z Lunat 9 (9), U Mahmood 9 (9), Z Mahmood 9 (9), A Makda 1 (6), H Makda 9 (9), I Malik 4 (9), M Mananiat 3 (9), O Mamoniat 2 (9), L Mckay 8 (9), C Meitiner 8 (9), R Midgley 6 (9), H Mohammad 8 (8), E Mosley 9 (9), H Mulla 4 (9), M Nawaz 6 (9), Z Nayyar 4 (9), L Nicholls 9 (9), A Patel 9 (9), J Peacock 7 (9), M Raja 9 (9), A Rehman 9 (9), C Reynolds 5 (9), A Seedat 9 (9), M Seedat 1 (9), S Seedat 9 (9), Z Seedat 6 (9), P Shergill 7 (9), E Soimaru 9 (9), R Speight 9 (9), J Spencer 9 (9), B Spink 6 (9), H Sturgeon 7 (9), M Taylor 9 (9), B Walker 9 (9), L Walton 9 (9), H Wasim 8 (9), K Whitfield 9(9), M Zulqarnain 3 (9).