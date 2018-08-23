Heckmondwike Grammar School has released its GCSE results for 2018.
This year is the first time students are being graded under a new system. Previously, students were graded from A* to G.
Now, students are graded from 9-1, with nine being the highest grade - but only for 17 subjects, including modern languages, chemistry and geography. The full list is here . All other subjects are still graded under the traditional A*-G system.
It's thought that by 2020, all GCSE subjects will be subjected to the new grading system. Until then, students will be graded on a mix of numbers and letters.
The information below is the student's name; the number of A-C or grade 4 and above passes, then the number of subjects taken to examination.
The full results
F Aftab 12 (12), R Aftab 11 (11), I Ahmed 12 (12), O Ahmed 10 (11), S Ahmed 12 (12), Z Ahmed 12 (12), A Akhtar 12 (12), B Aldridge 12 (12), S Ali 11 (11), A Ameen 12 (12), M Ameen 11 (11), J Anderson 10 (11), W Aroob 10 (11), M Ashfak 12 (12), Z Azam 10 (11), B Aziz 11 (11), I Aziz 12 (12), A Badat 10 (11), W Baig 9 (11), A Barber 12 (12), J Barker-Smith 10 (11), R Bassi 12 (12), S Bedingfield 12 (12), A Bentley 11 (12), M Bevan 12 (12), O Birch 12 (12), A Bond 11 (11), S Bond 11 (11), M Bray 12 (12), A Brown 12 (12), E Buddle 11 (11), A Cheema 11 (11), A Cheetham 11 (11), M Chisholm 12 (12), M Chothia 10 (11), L Clark-Etchells 12 (12), M Crane 12 (12), H Davy 12 (12), N Dawson 12 (12), H Dhillon 12 (12), H Dockrat 11 (11), L Dunne 12 (12), K Ehsan 12 (12), M Elmubarak 12 (12), E Falshaw 11 (11), O Farooq 12 (12), N Fatima 11 (11), T Fazal 12 (12), A Fiaz 11 (11), J Fisher 12 (12), E Furner 12 (12), M Garforth 12 (12), L Gent-Larroche 12 (12), T Ghodake 11 (11), A Grantham 11 (12), T Green 11 (11), H Griffin 12 (12), Z Gul 11 (11), D Gupta 11 (11), S Gupta 12 (12), A Haider 10 (11), L Hall 11 (12), E Halmshaw 12 (12), L Hannan 11 (12), F Hans 12 (12), E Hanson 11 (12), J Harris 12 (12), C Hartley 11 (11), O Hassanein 12 (12), E Haworth 12 (12), M Heenan 12 (12), R Hirst 12 (12), J Hoang 11 (11), L Holmes 12 (12), J Hudson 12 (12), S Humayun 11 (11), D Hussain 11 (12), M Hussain 11 (11), M Hussain 12 (12), R Hussain 11 (11), S Hussain 11 (11), A Iqbal 10 (11), Z Jesry 12 (12), N Jones 11 (11), F Kamran 11 (11), A Kara 11 (11), F Kara 12 (12), S Karolia 10 (11), H Kathrada 12 (12), I Khajwal 12 (12), K Khalid 12 (12), Z Khalid 8 (11), B Khan 11 (11), H Khan 11 (11), T Li 10 (11), H Lo 12 (12), H Longbottom 12 (12), S Lorimer 10 (11), H Lowe 12 (12), I Lunat 10 (11), H Mahmood 9 (11), S Mahmood 7 (11), H Mamaniat 11 (11), Z Mamaniat 12 (12), A Mazhar 11 (11), I Mencattelli 11 (11), H Mirza 12 (12), G Moore 12 (12), A Mumtaz 11 (11), R Narwal 10 (10), S Nayyar 12 (12), D Newsome 11 (11), Q Noor 12 (12), K Norat 11 (11), M Norman 12 (12), I Guedes 10 (11), C Patel 11 (11), F Patel 11 (11), H Patel 12 (12), I Patel 7 (11), A Pathan 12 (12), N Perera 10 (11), E Pyrah 12 (12), Z Raje 10 (11), Z Ravat 12 (12), T Rees 12 (12), J Rouse 12 (12), E Roy 11 (11), I Roy 11 (11), I Sadiq 12 (12), Z Sakharkar 11 (11), USaleem 11 (11), A Saravanan 11 (11), A Seedat 12 (12), R Sellers 10 (11), R Shahzad 11 (11), J Shaikh 11 (11), U Shaikh 12 (12), A Singh 11 (11), B Smith 11 (11), E Stevens 10 (10), O Stow 11 (11), S Sunil Menon 12 (12), L Swallow 7 (11), R Taylor 11 (12), C Thornton 11 (11), B Umarji 11 (11), N Usman 11 (11), M Vachhiyat 11 (11), A Vali 11 (11), A Waheed 10 (10), H Wang 11 (11), J White 10 (11), E Whitehead 11 (11), M Wilby 6 (6), H Wright 11 (12), A Xu 11 (11), D Yaqoob 8 (11), A Yasir 9 (11), T Zafar 12 (12), J Zhang 11 (11), M Zhuang 12 (12).