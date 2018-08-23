Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heckmondwike Grammar School has released its GCSE results for 2018.

This year is the first time students are being graded under a new system. Previously, students were graded from A* to G.



Now, students are graded from 9-1, with nine being the highest grade - but only for 17 subjects, including modern languages, chemistry and geography. The full list is here . All other subjects are still graded under the traditional A*-G system.



It's thought that by 2020, all GCSE subjects will be subjected to the new grading system. Until then, students will be graded on a mix of numbers and letters.



The information below is the student's name; the number of A-C or grade 4 and above passes, then the number of subjects taken to examination.

The full results

F Aftab 12 (12), R Aftab 11 (11), I Ahmed 12 (12), O Ahmed 10 (11), S Ahmed 12 (12), Z Ahmed 12 (12), A Akhtar 12 (12), B Aldridge 12 (12), S Ali 11 (11), A Ameen 12 (12), M Ameen 11 (11), J Anderson 10 (11), W Aroob 10 (11), M Ashfak 12 (12), Z Azam 10 (11), B Aziz 11 (11), I Aziz 12 (12), A Badat 10 (11), W Baig 9 (11), A Barber 12 (12), J Barker-Smith 10 (11), R Bassi 12 (12), S Bedingfield 12 (12), A Bentley 11 (12), M Bevan 12 (12), O Birch 12 (12), A Bond 11 (11), S Bond 11 (11), M Bray 12 (12), A Brown 12 (12), E Buddle 11 (11), A Cheema 11 (11), A Cheetham 11 (11), M Chisholm 12 (12), M Chothia 10 (11), L Clark-Etchells 12 (12), M Crane 12 (12), H Davy 12 (12), N Dawson 12 (12), H Dhillon 12 (12), H Dockrat 11 (11), L Dunne 12 (12), K Ehsan 12 (12), M Elmubarak 12 (12), E Falshaw 11 (11), O Farooq 12 (12), N Fatima 11 (11), T Fazal 12 (12), A Fiaz 11 (11), J Fisher 12 (12), E Furner 12 (12), M Garforth 12 (12), L Gent-Larroche 12 (12), T Ghodake 11 (11), A Grantham 11 (12), T Green 11 (11), H Griffin 12 (12), Z Gul 11 (11), D Gupta 11 (11), S Gupta 12 (12), A Haider 10 (11), L Hall 11 (12), E Halmshaw 12 (12), L Hannan 11 (12), F Hans 12 (12), E Hanson 11 (12), J Harris 12 (12), C Hartley 11 (11), O Hassanein 12 (12), E Haworth 12 (12), M Heenan 12 (12), R Hirst 12 (12), J Hoang 11 (11), L Holmes 12 (12), J Hudson 12 (12), S Humayun 11 (11), D Hussain 11 (12), M Hussain 11 (11), M Hussain 12 (12), R Hussain 11 (11), S Hussain 11 (11), A Iqbal 10 (11), Z Jesry 12 (12), N Jones 11 (11), F Kamran 11 (11), A Kara 11 (11), F Kara 12 (12), S Karolia 10 (11), H Kathrada 12 (12), I Khajwal 12 (12), K Khalid 12 (12), Z Khalid 8 (11), B Khan 11 (11), H Khan 11 (11), T Li 10 (11), H Lo 12 (12), H Longbottom 12 (12), S Lorimer 10 (11), H Lowe 12 (12), I Lunat 10 (11), H Mahmood 9 (11), S Mahmood 7 (11), H Mamaniat 11 (11), Z Mamaniat 12 (12), A Mazhar 11 (11), I Mencattelli 11 (11), H Mirza 12 (12), G Moore 12 (12), A Mumtaz 11 (11), R Narwal 10 (10), S Nayyar 12 (12), D Newsome 11 (11), Q Noor 12 (12), K Norat 11 (11), M Norman 12 (12), I Guedes 10 (11), C Patel 11 (11), F Patel 11 (11), H Patel 12 (12), I Patel 7 (11), A Pathan 12 (12), N Perera 10 (11), E Pyrah 12 (12), Z Raje 10 (11), Z Ravat 12 (12), T Rees 12 (12), J Rouse 12 (12), E Roy 11 (11), I Roy 11 (11), I Sadiq 12 (12), Z Sakharkar 11 (11), USaleem 11 (11), A Saravanan 11 (11), A Seedat 12 (12), R Sellers 10 (11), R Shahzad 11 (11), J Shaikh 11 (11), U Shaikh 12 (12), A Singh 11 (11), B Smith 11 (11), E Stevens 10 (10), O Stow 11 (11), S Sunil Menon 12 (12), L Swallow 7 (11), R Taylor 11 (12), C Thornton 11 (11), B Umarji 11 (11), N Usman 11 (11), M Vachhiyat 11 (11), A Vali 11 (11), A Waheed 10 (10), H Wang 11 (11), J White 10 (11), E Whitehead 11 (11), M Wilby 6 (6), H Wright 11 (12), A Xu 11 (11), D Yaqoob 8 (11), A Yasir 9 (11), T Zafar 12 (12), J Zhang 11 (11), M Zhuang 12 (12).