Customers, volunteers, staff and trustees at Huddersfield Mission would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who has donated to their Winter Appeal so far.

The appeal, backed by the Huddersfield Examiner, has seen donations flood into the Mission, which works with some of our town’s most vulnerable people.

Thanks to the generosity shown by individuals, groups and companies the grand total now stands at £23,259.81.

Paul Bridges, Manager of the Huddersfield Mission, described it as a “phenomenal result” and said all the money raised will be used to fund the vital support services of the Mission

He said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response, we want to thank everyone who has helped us reach this astounding figure.”

“The Mission Support Services includes the Mission café, our Advice and Support service, our activity groups, our counselling service and our vital Evening Café that provides free hot food, company and warmth from November to March each year.

“We are a safe place for all which provides free advice and support to anyone that needs it.

“We are particularly well known locally for supporting those who are experiencing mental health issues, are homeless or are vulnerable in some other way.

“Ongoing changes to the welfare system and continued cuts to vital services have seen demand for our services increase by over 42% and this is a figure we expect to continue to rise over the coming year.

“Your amazing response to our appeal means that we can continue to support our customer’s immediate needs with food, clothing or advice.

“It also ensures that we can continue to work through underlying issues with our customers whether that’s through our counselling service, referral to specialist agencies or our confidence and skill boosting activity groups

“It is wonderful to see that there are so many individuals, groups and companies that want to support those who find themselves in difficult circumstances and ensure that every story can have a new chapter.”

Here are just a few examples of the support given to the Mission:

- A group of young people from the English language school in Qatar visited the Mission on their trip to England to learn about homelessness. They donated £700.

- A generous local business, who has asked not to be named, donated an amazing £5,000.

- HSBC, Yorkshire Building Society, Vision Express and Café Nero helped the Mission recreate its logo by having the front of their buildings dressed in balloons for the day. As well as social media interest it raised £270 on the day.

- Cummins helped throughout the appeal with lots of logistical support and their staff Christmas jumper day raised over £1,000.

- The Examiner’s raffle at the Business Awards raised £1,650 – thank you from us at the Examiner to all who donated.

Mr Bridges added: “The appeal has also helped us to build some great new relationship with schools, community groups and companies. For example we are now working with Huddersfield Town Foundation on the Big Sleep Out to raise awareness of and funds towards the alleviation of homelessness.

“We would also like to say a very special thank you to our friends at Redbak marketing who have inspired and guided us throughout the appeal. We could not have done it without you!”

You can still donate and support the mission by visiting huddersfieldmission.org.uk, searching ‘Huddersfield Mission’ on Facebook or on Twitter @huddsmission.