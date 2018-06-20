The video will start in 8 Cancel

A German Shepherd had to be put to sleep after suffering a nasty infection that went untreated, a court heard.

The black and tan pet, named Rise, was very poorly when a vet examined him.

RSPCA prosecutor Andrew Davidson told Kirklees magistrates that he was 14 kiliogrammes underweight, had a body condition score of just one out of nine and a very serious infection to his face.

Mr Davidson said: “The vet advised that there was no option other than to euthanise the dog in question.”

His owner Asrar Uddin, of Queens Road in Edgerton, appeared at the Huddersfield charged with causing unnecessarily suffering to a protected animal.

Between January 3 and February 3 he is accused of failing to provide proper and necessary veterinary care and attention to the dog’s facial swelling, chronic ear infection and associated weight loss.

Uddin, 37, pleaded not guilty to the offence. He claims that his pet’s infection was not apparent and that stomach cancer may have been the cause of his weight loss.

But Mr Davidson told magistrates that there was no evidence of cancer in the dog’s post-mortem examination.

Uddin’s trial is expected to last for a day and a half as expert witnesses will be called by both the defence and prosecution.

This will take place at the Huddersfield court from September 27 and he was granted unconditional bail.