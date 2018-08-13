Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man stole five bottles of gin from Lidl because he was short of cash.

Elliott Womersley was challenged by security staff as he left the Holmfirth store with the stolen goods on June 25.

The 48-year-old activated the security alarms but continued to leave the supermarket, prosecutor Alex Bozman said.

He told Kirklees magistrates: “He was followed by a member of staff and handed one bottle of gin back.

“Then he continued to walk off, a clinking was heard from his person and was found to have four more bottles of gin in his bag.”

Womersley, of The Oval in Netherthong , tried to run off but was caught nearby and returned to the store.

He was found guilty of the theft following a trial at the Huddersfield court held in his absence.

A warrant was ordered for his arrest and he appeared before magistrates from custody.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained that his client had a record of similar offending reflective of the drug scene he was previously involved in.

But he had been on a methadone script for some time and his last offence of shoplifting was back in September last year.

Mr Slawinski said: “His offending has slowed down dramatically.

“He was short of money and made the stupid decision to steal the gin from Lidl which he would have sold on.”

Magistrates gave him a conditional discharge for 12 months.

He will still have to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.