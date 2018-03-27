Emergency services have been called to the centre of Holmfirth this morning (Tuesday) after a girl was hit in a collision.
The girl, who police say is 12, was knocked down on Station Road near to Red hair salon. Police were called to the scene just after 8am and paramedics were also deployed.
A blue Peugeot was involved and police have confirmed the driver remained at the scene.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area while emergency services are present.
Possible leg injury
Police say the girl has suffered a possible leg injury but that there is no information to suggest she has been seriously hurt.
Holmfirth High aware of collision
Holmfirth High School said they had been made aware of the incident and a member of staff has gone to the scene and is yet to return.
A spokeswoman said the school is not in a position to comment further at this stage.
Statement from police
Here is what West Yorkshire Police have said:
“We were called at 8.07am to reports of a collision involving a 12-year-old female pedestrian. A blue Peugeot stayed at the scene.
“An ambulance was also called and currently remains at the scene.”
Pictures from the scene
Here is the scene on Station Road. An ambulance is still there and drivers are being advised to avoid it for the time being.