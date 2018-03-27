Emergency services have been called to the centre of Holmfirth this morning (Tuesday) after a girl was hit in a collision.

The girl, who police say is 12, was knocked down on Station Road near to Red hair salon. Police were called to the scene just after 8am and paramedics were also deployed.

A blue Peugeot was involved and police have confirmed the driver remained at the scene.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area while emergency services are present.

Stay with us for updates on this breaking news story.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .