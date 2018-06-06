Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two girls aged 12 and 13 were hospitalised after taking 'Snapchat pills' yesterday.

West Yorkshire Police arrested the girls in Castleford for public order offences before realising they had taken the drug.

A 13-year-old boy, also in Castleford, was later arrested in connection with drugs related offences.

West Yorkshire Police said: "At around 4.42pm yesterday afternoon officers stopped a group of teenagers in the Smawthorne Lane area of Castleford.

"Two girls aged 12 and 13 were arrested for public order offences and transported to hospital after it was suspected that they had taken an illicit substance. They are both currently in a stable condition under observation.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the nature of the substance. A 13 year old boy from the Castleford area was also later arrested in connection with drugs related offences.”

'Snapchat pills' are ecstasy tablets with the logo of social media company Snapchat printed on them.

West Yorkshire Police issued a warning to the public about taking illicit substances following the arrests.

The force tweeted: “We want to remind the public about the dangers of drugs. Drugs are often given catchy names to appeal to young people.

“We had an incident involving 2 females in hospital after taking ‘Snapchat pills’.

“Any person offered drugs refuse & report via 101 or crime stoppers 0800555111.”

The warning comes less than two weeks after two people died and more than a dozen were taken to hospital after falling ill at Mutiny - a festival on the south coast.