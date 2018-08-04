Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For all blushing brides, the Woodman Inn at Thunderbridge is offering the latest in must-have wedding venues – an all new glass marquee.

The upmarket pub and restaurant which is set in idyllic countryside with a stream running alongside it, was bought in 2012 by Leslie Country Inns – a company headed by director Craig Leslie, the son of millionaire entrepreneur, and former Huddersfield Town chairman, Graham Leslie.

Jordan Lee, sales and events manager at the Woodman, says Thunderbridge Gardens is ‘Yorkshire’s hidden little gem’ - and will be a wedding venue like no other to rival any in Yorkshire.

Set amongst the mature woodlands of Thunderbridge and alongside the tranquil sounds of Beldon Brook, guests will enter through the aged English oak-framed orangery out on to the Indian stone patio, before heading through into the glass-fronted marquee, which cost around £100,000 to construct.

The first chance people will have to view it will be at the official launch on Sunday, 26 August.

Jordan said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be launching our new wedding venue this August. With it already gaining interest it is going to become Yorkshire’s best kept secret – that’s not so secret.

“Myself and the team are getting very excited to be launching our beautiful wedding venue. From a personal side, I have always wanted to get married in the woods but to be able to work alongside couples who share the same vision is honestly like a dream come true.”