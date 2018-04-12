Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good Samaritans rescued a man as he was being chased down the street by thugs armed with weapons.

A driver and her passengers spotted a group fighting in a park before noticing a young man running away from a group of men.

She stopped the car and one of the passengers opened one of the Volkswagen Golf’s back doors and shouted for the fleeing man to get in.

He jumped in to the back and, as the terrified driver stalled in a bid to get away, Mohammed Rizwan Shafiq tried to smash his way into the car with his fist, Leeds Crown Court heard. The rear windscreen shattered and glass fell into the car.

The driver followed a nearby police van until it stopped and alerted them about the incident, pointing out Shafiq whose hand was covered in blood.

Mehran Nassiri, prosecuting, said the van had stopped because an officer had spotted one of the teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, concealing what turned out to be a large torch under his jacket.

The incident took place on Savile Road in Savile Town, Dewsbury, on March 5 last year.

Shafiq, 22, and the 17-year-old pleaded guilty to affray on the first day of a trial.

Mr Nassiri said the disturbance in the park could not be proven to be related to the affray.

The rear windscreen cost £200 to replace.

Shafiq’s barrister Jessica Mae Randall said that the male who sought refuge in the car, who had fled the scene and was never identified, had punched her client and that is why he was chasing after him.

She said that punching the windscreen was the worst thing he did during the incident and it cost the driver £200 to replace.

Three days before the affray Shafiq, a mechanic who was living at home with his mother in The Sidings in Savile Town, had battered a shopkeeper and last month he was handed a 12-week prison sentence.

And two months after the affray while the 17-year-old was on bail he and a group of his friends attacked a 15-year-old boy who had gone out to play football with his friends.

The defendant hit him in the face with an extendable baton, while one of his friends stamped on his face, leaving him with fractures in his jaw.

A recording of the vicious attack circulated on social media and the victim was shown it when he was in hospital receiving treatment. He now suffers from anxiety and panic attacks and has three metal plates inserted in his jaw.

The defendant pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding on the first day of a trial. His co-defendants, who are also youths, were sentenced to 12-month intensive referral orders.

His barrister Gerard Patrick Doran said his client has not committed any further offences and has matured, adding: “It is regrettable that when younger he did involve himself in group violence and did so on more than one occasion.”

Shafiq was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment to run concurrently with his current sentence.

The boy was sentenced to a Youth Rehabilitation Order.