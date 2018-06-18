Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good Samaritans detained a burglar after catching him smashing his way into a Dewsbury store.

The members of the public were in their cars when they witnessed the break-in at Heron Foods at Ravensthorpe Retail Park last Friday (June 15).

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates : “They saw two men smashing the glass to break into the shop.

“The members of the public ran over and saw the men coming out of the store. They detained them and police were contacted.”

Thomas Laffey admitted to the burglary when he appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody.

The 22-year-old also pleaded guilty to a theft at Mr K’s Newsagents in Horbury, Wakefield.

Magistrates were told that he entered the store on May 8 and asked for two packets of tobacco.

The shop assistant placed these on the counter and Laffey asked for a scratchcard.

While the staff member’s back was turned to retrieve this he snatched the tobacco and left the store.

Louise Stead, mitigating, explained that her client led a turbulent lifestyle and took a large amount of crack cocaine daily.

She said: “He hasn’t had a stable address and no support from his family.

“His upbringing was difficult and turbulent and he spent the majority of his childhood in and out of young offenders’ institutions and, as an adult now, prison.

“He accepts he shouldn’t have offended and needs to get help with these issues.”

Magistrates heard that Laffey, of Ken Churchill Drive in Horbury, was out on licence at the time of the offences and has been recalled to prison.

They jailed him for 14 days for the theft and told him to pay £26 compensation to the store.

For the burglary he was sent to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing.