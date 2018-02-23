Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mirfield people have never been so insulted – and are being urged to e-mail the chief executive of internet giant Google.

Locals typing the word ‘Mirfield’ into a Google search were shocked to read the description of the upmarket town.

The description reads: “Mirfield is a small town with a big prostitution problem and civil parish in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, England.

“Historically part of the West Riding of Yorkshire, it is on the A644 road between Brighouse and Dewsbury.”

Mirfield Tory councillor Martyn Bolt alerted people on the Facebook group Mirfield Matters.

He posted: “I was alerted to an insult to Mirfield, that if you Google the word it comes up with an info bar at the side which claims we are a small town with a big prostitution problem.

“I searched Google CEO and apparently it is Mr Sundar Pichai. e-mail sundar@google.com.

“The e-mail hasn’t bounced back so I presume it’s correct and you might like to drop him a line to ask Google to correct this slur on our town.”

It appears the problem came from the town’s Wikipedia entry which was corrected a couple of days ago.

However, the Google search hasn’t updated and proud locals may have to grin and bear it for a little while yet.