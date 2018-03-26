Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A GP’s surgery has bounced back after coming close to being shut down.

Clifton House and Nook Group Practice – which has doctors at Golcar and Salendine Nook – was rated ‘inadequate’ following an inspection by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The practice – which looks after more than 4,500 patients – was placed into ‘special measures’ last summer and given six months to improve or it was at risk of enforcement action.

Health inspectors said patient difficulties in getting appointments at The Nook branch surgery was of concern.

They also noted that appointment capacity was variable and that GP clinics were sometimes cancelled at short notice due to a lack of clinical staff.

Inspectors said health outcomes for patients was lower than the national average and highlighted a range of issues including: staff training; medication that was not stored securely; a lack of documented checks of emergency equipment; poor practice in the handling of vaccines; and an absence of health and safety checks for the buildings.

The doctors that run the practice have now turned it around and have been rated as ‘good’ overall.

Beverley Cole, head of general practice in the North of England, said: “At an inspection in June 2017 we did not believe that Clifton House and Nook Group Practice was likely to resolve its challenges without being placed into special measures.

“The practice was rated as Inadequate at that time, as we were not assured that the care being provided was effective, and the practice was not being well-led.

“Since that inspection, there is now an open and transparent approach to safety as well as reporting and learning from incidents, and we have seen significant improvements in the level of care being provided.

“We now see a practice that has a focus on continuous improvement which is great news for people using their services.

“The improvements that the provider has made are impressive, and now they must prove that they are able to sustain them over time.”

The inspectors still rated the practice ‘requires improvement’ in the ‘Are Services Effective?’ category.

They said there was improvements to be made as data still showed patient outcomes were significantly lower than the local and national averages.