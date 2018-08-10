The video will start in 8 Cancel

Summer isn't over — it's just taking a break this weekend and next week.

After weeks of solid sunshine and heat it looks like a wet weekend , according to The Weather Channel .

Saturday will start off dry with some cloud and sunshine. Top temperatures will be approximately 22°C (72°F).

But as night falls that is set to change with a 70% chance of rain which will continue into Sunday.

Sunday will be wet and very humid with a strong chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures will remain summery, however, peaking at 21°C.

The wet weather and warm temperatures will continue into Monday when they will be a good chance of showers and top temperatures of around 21°C.

Tuesday will be a little drier with a cloudy morning followed by a sunny afternoon.

But for the remainder of the week the wet weather is likely to resume and hold until Saturday. Temperatures will remain moderately warm with highs of between 18 and 22°C.

Drier weather is forecast to resume from Sunday August 19.

The Weather Channel said: "A weekend barrage of rain and showers will bombard Britain as an area of low pressure creeps close to the northwest of the country...

"The low will cause a changeable start to the weekend with widespread rain blanketing most of Ireland, Scotland, Wales and northern England on Saturday with blustery winds blowing in from the southwest.

"Warmer and more humid conditions will edge upwards from Europe on Sunday in the warm sector of the low.

"However, there will be rain almost everywhere at some stage with frequent outbreaks until the middle of the week.

"The north and west will be swamped by the worst of the rain on Saturday."