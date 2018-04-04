Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plush new trains linking West Yorkshire to London have been revealed.

Grand Central have released a picture of the new carriages after a major £9million refurbishment programme .

The company are upgrading 10 of its Adelante trains which connect local stations such as Brighouse, Mirfield, Halifax and Wakefield Kirkgate to the capital.

The makeover includes power sockets for charging phones and laptops, leather seats and a fresher interior.

The trains are also being fitted with better catering, toilet and baby changing facilities.

Dave Hatfield, Grand Central’s Fleet Director, said: “We’re delighted to bring this refurbished Adelante train back into service and let our customers see what we have been working on behind the scenes.

“The refurbishment programme is well underway and will continue throughout 2018. Our five newly acquired trains will also be rebranded in Grand Central livery as part of the improvement programme.”