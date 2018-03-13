Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Train operator Grand Central wants to run more trains through Brighouse and Mirfield.

The firm has begun consultations with other train companies and Network Rail on increasing the number of return services on its West Yorkshire route linking Bradford and London King’s Cross via Low Moor, Halifax, Brighouse, Mirfield, Wakefield Kirkgate, Pontefract Monkhill and Doncaster.

If the proposals are approved by the Office of Rail and Road it would see six trains a day to London and five returning. Grand Central currently runs four trains in each direction during the day.

The company also plans to run six return journeys instead of five currently on its North East route connecting Sunderland, Hartlepool, Eaglescliffe, Northallerton, Thirsk and York with London King’s Cross.

Grand Central said the call for additional train services – which will provide an extra 1,600 seats a day to and from the capital – came in response to demand from its customers for more services for their local communities.

The additional services will be operated by Grand Central’s Adelante fleet which is currently undergoing refurbishment.

Grand Central, part of rail and bus group Arriva, celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2017.

Grand Central managing director Richard McClean said: “The proposed additional services are an important part of Grand Central’s longer term strategic development, building on the strong growth we have seen on our existing routes.

“We believe that expanding our operations will benefit both our existing and potential new passengers as well as grow existing markets.

“As well as bringing additional benefits to our customers we see these additional services as continuing the economic growth we have supported in communities along our routes by enabling social mobility and enabling communities to thrive.

“The proposed services are essential to encouraging competition in the rail market and to connecting communities and businesses.

“By offering low fares and benefits which are valued by our customers such as free WiFi and plenty of legroom, we aim to make train travel an attractive and affordable option.”