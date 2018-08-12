Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A granddaughter of the woman who died in a horrific car crash on Saturday morning has led tributes to her darling nan.

Wendie Mcdonald, 78, and her husband Steven, a 60-year-old wagon driver, were travelling from Huddersfield to Mirfield to have their purple Peugeot car valeted when they were involved in a collision with a black Audi S5 in Cooper Bridge, Mirfield.

Mrs Mcdonald was taken to hospital with serious injures but later died.

Mr Mcdonald was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police officers, ambulance and the fire service all attended the scene and Leeds Road was taped off until the evening while police completed their investigations.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

A bouquet of flowers laid on the pavement under Cooper Bridge, where the accident happened, has a note attached that simply reads: “To Nana. All my love Shaun xx.”

Her granddaughter Stephanie Lomax said: “She will be missed by loads and she was the best nan, mum and best friend to loads of people. She will be sadly missed.

“RIP NAN love you. I will always look up to you.

“I’m heartbroken and the family are in bits. I’d like to wish Steven well and for him to get better soon and to keep his chin up. We will get through this hard time together.

“I’m not sure how long they have been married but a lot of time, maybe 30 years.

“They got married on Valentine’s Day and nan has got six grandchildren. My nan loved to bag a bargain at Huddersfield Market near Tesco in Viaduct Street.”

Stephanie asked anyone who knew Wendie to message her on Facebook, to help her get in touch with Wendie’s friends.

Meanwhile, Sophie Lockwood posted on Facebook: “I’ve known Wendie since I was a young girl. Such a lovely caring lady, such sad news. I send all my love to the whole family and expecially to Steve x. RIP. x.”

Clare Oldfield said: “So sorry your poor family has had to go through this. Thoughts with you all xx.”

And Alison Howe wrote: “How terribly heart-breaking. I am so sorry for the loss of your beautiful Nana. Thinking of you & your family. xxx”

Teresa Griffin-Garbutt said simply: “RIP. Words cannot express this unnecessary sadness.”

Police have asked for anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or any other information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number *512 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.