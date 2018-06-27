The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters are tackling a large grass fire on open land near Holmfirth.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says the blaze, near Digley Reservoir car park,covers a 20m by 20m area.

A spokeswoman said two engines from Huddersfield and Meltham were sent to the scene after the fire was reported at 9.07pm.

She said firefighters had not called for back up, which indicated they were confident of being able to put it out between them using beaters and water.

She said it was nowhere near the scale of the operation in Saddleworth, where 100 firefighters have been working today to put out an enormous blaze which has been raging since Monday.

It started on Sunday when it was brought under control, but it reignited on Monday and has been going ever since.